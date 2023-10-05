Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for September: Grades K-3 (from left) Oakley Enyart, Aleah Morey, Lucca Bartley, Samuel Padron, Kimberly Vasquez, Wyatt Spoonemore, Pablo Benhumea, and Hunter Bates.

Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for September: Grades 4-8 (from left) Caleb Sikes, Elisa Rojas-Duenas, Shyanne Marvin, Raedayan Cowger, Elyxia Burden, Atilina Nennis, Aaron Rodriguez, Alicia Rodriguez, Rosalie Roberts, and Alexis Ortiz-Lopez.

Staff reports