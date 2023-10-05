RELIGION: People and values are changing

Do you remember the poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins called God's Grandeur? It goes like this: "The world is charged with the grandeur of God. It will flame out, like shining from shook foil; It gathers to a greatness; like the ooze of oil Crushed. Why do men then now not reck his rod? Generations have trod, have trod, have trod; And all is seared with trade, bleared, smeared with toil; And wears man's smudge and shares man's smell: the soil is bare now, nor can foot feel; being shod; And for all this, nature is never spent; There lives the dearest freshness deep down things..."

Hopkins lived during the last part of the 20th century, but I suspect he was before his time when it came to understanding the plight of the human race. God is on His throne, but man is running rampant throughout the world as if He did not even exist. We might say today that our world is smeared by trade and politics, and it is hard to grasp the meaning of law and order, of what is good or bad. Our earth is covered with the efforts to ignore God and to find riches and, too often, nature pays the price. And yet, there is always hope, for God has not yet abandoned His creation, and like recurring plant life, a new generation is even now sprouting into life with new ideas and hopefully a new sense of quality.

My family and I recently made a trip to Kansas City and then on to Omaha before returning home, and it was interesting to observe man's quest for independence and success regardless of the consequences. While the speed limit on all of the major highways was 70 mph, there was no one except me traveling at less than 75 mph, and many cars and trucks were going well over that. Where were the law enforcement officers when I needed them? In Omaha, many drivers cut me off while speeding somewhere and actually endangered my life. I didn't see anyone pulled over and given a ticket.

When we visited a Target Store in Kansas City, I noticed an armed guard standing at the door watching the area. As is my custom, I went over and said "Hi" while attempting to encourage him at his post, but his presence both warned me and caused me some concern. Now, I have no problem with law enforcement anywhere being armed; that's part of their professional attire. But this officer was dressed for battle. He not only had his sidearm but also a taser, pepper spray, handcuffs, and radio. He also was wearing body armor. This told me that this store was not totally safe, that there had been incidents recently where something terrible had happened.

There weren't any good movies on television where we stayed, so I started watching the people in the shows that were on the screen. Now, I know that wedding rings are not as indicative as they once were about a person's marital status, but they are still around. I have noticed that most of the people on the news channels and evening news channels are not wearing wedding rings these days. Check it out. What does this say about our interpersonal relationships these days? I highly suspect you will hear more about "relationships" these days than you do about weddings.

I'm really not claiming anything about the issues I've raised since I do not have the correct information to back them up, but I do believe that our society is changing drastically. It isn't all about climate change, although some say that moon phases do affect people. It's about people who really don't care about law and order any longer, who are more concerned about what they can get away with than what is right. It's about people more interested in sexual gratification and having fun than establishing lasting relationships that may be passed on to future generations.

It's about people allowing Wall Street and government machinations to control their lives rather than the benefits of living in community with neighbors and friends and supporting one another. It's about ignoring God and hoping He either doesn't exist or is just slow about intervening in the everyday activities of people.

However, there are a lot of good people still living who remember the value of a person's word, how to respect one another, and to worship God on Sunday. That's my generation. What's yours?

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.