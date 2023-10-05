Pineville all-school reunion deemed success

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1, fifty past students and spouses visited and reminisced about old times at Pineville High School and Pineville Elementary.

The event started with the pledge of allegiance to the flag and an opening prayer by Doris Schlessman. Many familiar faces were present, and everyone found someone to visit with for three hours. Two photo books were given away at the event. The winners were Donnie Sumner and Robert Evenson.

High school senior photos were scattered around the tables, and those in attendance were asked to see if they could name the faces. It's been at least 70 years since some had graduated, so it was a challenge, but at the same time, it was a fun way to bring back memories of fellow classmates.

Special thanks go to the Ziemianin family for helping with setup and take down.

Plans are in the making for another reunion next year. If you did not get a notification about this reunion, it's because not enough info was available. Please call Linda at 417-540-2111 to be notified of the next reunion.