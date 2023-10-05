Mustangs can’t dig out of early hole

Lamar scored the game's first four touchdowns and rolled to a 49-21 victory over the McDonald County Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 29, in Lamar.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 8 Conference play, while McDonald County dropped to 3-3, 1-2.

"You've got a team that's been good for a long time," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "We knew they were going to be tough, especially at their place. It's always a tough place to win. They jumped on us, especially in the first quarter. We didn't convert offensively. They had some big plays for touchdowns. We got in a hole really quick and could never climb out of that hole.

Carson Sturgell scored the game's first touchdown on a 22-yard run to put Lamar in front 7-0.

Sturgell would add a 58-yard touchdown run, while Ian Ngugi had a 55-yard run and Chase Querry a 48-yard run -- all in the first quarter as Lamar led 28-0.

McDonald County got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 78-yard pass from Destyn Dowd to Josh Pacheco to pull within 28-7.

Lamar answered in the second quarter with a 57-yard run from Logan Kish to go up 35-7 at the half.

The Tigers made it 42-7 in the third quarter on a 56-yard run by Querry.

McDonald County scored the game's next two touchdowns, both on TD runs by Dowd of 14 and 1 yards to pull within 42-21.

Mario Delapena scored on a 12-yard pass from Ngugi in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

"In the second half, our kids battled," Hoover said. "That's what we challenged them with at halftime. We can either cruise to the end, get through it and worry about next week, or we can exercise that toughness muscle. There's going to be other times of adversity this season, and it's time to develop toughness we're going to need at some other point. The kids came out and played a physical second half.

"We were able to run the football a little bit. That opened up a few things in the passing game. I'm proud of the kids for the way they came out in the second half."

McDonald County finished with 350 yards of offense, including 180 on the ground on 40 carries and 190 in the air.

Tucker Walters had 13 carries at running back for 84 yards, while Malosi Sosef had 12 carries for 38 yards. Dowd had 8 carries for 52 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Dowd completed 6 of 20 passes for 170 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Pacheco had three catches for 117 yards and a score, Brodie Roessler had one catch for 43 yards, Sam Barton had one catch for 6 yards and Walters one catch for four yards.

Lamar finished with 454 rushing yards on 39 carries.

Querry had 139 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns. Sturgell carried nine times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Kish had 13 carries for 107 yards and a score.

Ngugi ran six times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Mustangs will try and bounce back this week against winless Monett (0-6) for homecoming at Mustang Stadium.

Hoover said he doesn't think there will be any kind of letdown from the Mustangs this week against their winless opponent. Particularly because McDonald County still remembers the sting of an 18-0 loss at Monett last season.

"I think our kids are ready to get back in the win column," Hoover said. "They remember a year ago when they were able to get us on their field."

Hoover also said Monett's record is a bit deceiving. The Cubs have three losses of eight points or less. They lost 33-28 in the season-opener to Reeds Spring. Marshfield defeated Monett 21-13 on Sept. 15, and last week, the Cubs fell at East Newton 26-21.

"If they win some of those one-possession ballgames, all of a sudden, they're a .500 ball team," Hoover said. They do some things that cause you problems."

The Cubs will run the option, and Hoover said the Mustangs "have to be sound" in their responsibilities on defense or it could lead to some big plays.

On offense, McDonald County expects to see an odd-man front with lots of pressure.

"If we're not locked in and don't have a good week of preparation, it could cause us some problems on Friday," he said. "They're going to come out and give us their best shot."

The homecoming excitement also factors in with a big crowd on hand.

"I think our kids, they want to make sure they put in a good effort and good showing out there in front of our community," Hoover said.

Aidrian Short/Special to McDonald County Press Jarrett McCool runs the ball during a game earlier this season.

