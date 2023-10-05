MCHS volleyball earns first win of season

McDonald County 3, Monett 0

The Lady Mustangs picked up their first victory of the season with a 25-22, 25-5, 25-8 sweep of Monett on Thursday at Mustang Arena.

Savannah Leib and Carlie Martin each had five kills to lead the Lady Mustangs, while Kayana Fields had four kills.

Jamie Washam had 17 assists, while Teea Corcoran had 12 digs.

Leib and Roslynn Huston each had one block.

Martin finished with nine aces, while Leib had six aces.

The junior varsity won 2-0 (25-21, 25-19).

College Heights 3, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs fell in three sets at College Heights on Monday.

College Heights won the first set 25-22 before winning a marathon 27-25 decision in the second set. College Heights finished off the sweep 25-14 in the third set.

Savannah Leib led McDonald County with nine kills, while Carlie Maritn and Roslynn Huston each had seven kills.

Jamie Washam had 26 assists.

Teea Corcoran finished with 24 digs, while Martin had 21 digs.

Leib had four blocks and three aces, and Martin contributed two aces.

The junior varsity Lady Mustangs defeated College Heights 2-0.

Lamar 3, McDonald County 0

The McDonald County volleyball team dropped a three-set meet to Lamar on Tuesday evening, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13, at Mustang Arena in Anderson.

Savannah Leib led the Lady Mustangs (1-16) with 12 kills, while Carlie Martin had seven.

Jamie Washam finished with 19 assists, while Martin had 21 digs and Teea Corcoran 19 digs.

Leib posted three blocks, while Washam served two aces.

The junior varsity team won 2-1, while the C-team lost 2-0.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play at East Netwon on Thursday before heading to the Mount Vernon Tournament on Saturday. McDonald County is back in action at Webb City on Tuesday.