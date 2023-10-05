Manage Subscription
MCHS boys soccer loses at Cassville, goes 0-2-1 at Willard

by Staff Reports | October 5, 2023 at 8:20 a.m.
Submitted photo The McDonald County boys soccer team poses for a photo before its game with Bolivar on Saturday in the Willard Fall Classic.

The McDonald County boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 loss at Cassville on Tuesday.

Tomas DelaCruz scored a goal in the first half for the Mustangs' only tally on the night.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 4-9-1 overall.

Willard Fall Classic

The Mustangs competed in the Willard Fall Classic on Thursday and Saturday in Willard.

On Thursday, the Mustangs played twice, losing to Willard 2-1 and playing to a 2-2 draw against Springfield Hillcrest.

Against Willard, the Mustangs led 1-0 at halftime after a goal by Christian Ramriez. Willard, however, scored two goals in the second half to come away with a 2-1 win.

The Mustangs then played Hillcrest to a 2-2 tie.

Oscar Mora and Gabriele Barbarossa each scored goals for McDonald County.

The Mustangs closed out play in the Willard Fall Classic with a 1-0 loss to Bolivar on Saturday.

They finished fourth place overall in the tournament.

Up next

The Mustangs are scheduled to return to Willard on Thursday for a 6:15 p.m. kickoff.

McDonald County is then off until Tuesday, when it plays at Marshfield.

