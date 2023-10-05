Lady Mustangs score late to beat Monett

The McDonald County softball team scored all six of its runs in its final three innings at-bat in a 6-2 victory over Monett on Tuesday at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

With the game scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Mustangs plated a run to take a 1-0 lead.

Jaylee Brock walked to open the inning, and she moved to second on Anissa Ramirez's single. Brock then scored on an error off the bat of Kearston Hopkins as the Lady Mustangs took a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Mustangs (10-13) tacked on three more runs in the fifth.

Katelynn Townsend singled to lead off the inning, and she moved to third on Jacie Frencken's double. Both scored on Dakota O'Brien's triple for a 3-0 lead.

O'Brien then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Monett plated two runs in the top of the sixth to pull within 4-2, but the Lady Mustangs answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Ramirez and Cooper each singled to reach base. Ramirez scored on Townsend's sacrifice fly to center field, and Cooper scored on a ground-rule double by Frencken.

O'Brien pitched a scoreless seventh inning to wrap up the Lady Mustangs' 10th victory of the season. She went the distance in the circle with four hits allowed, two earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

The Lady Mustangs finished with nine hits, including two apiece from Cooper, Townsend, Frencken and Ramirez. Cooper, Townsend, Frencken, O'Brien, Brock and Ramirez all scored one run. O'Brien had two RBIs, while Townsend and Frencken each had one.

Neosho 12, McDonald County 6

Neosho ripped 11 hits and scored 12 runs in a win against the Lady Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 29.

Neosho scored a run in the second and two in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

After McDonald County pulled within 3-2 in the top of the fourth, Neosho answered with three runs in the bottom half and scored five in the fifth to take an 11-2 lead.

Kearston Hopkins hit a three-run home run to bring the Lady Mustangs within 11-5 in the sixth, and Dakota O'Brien hit a solo shot in the seventh to set the final score.

Hopkins finished with two hits, a run scored and five RBIs for McDonald County. Anissa Ramirez and Natalie Gillming each had two hits and scored a run for the Lady Mustangs. Carlee Cooper, Jacie Frencken, O'Brien and Jaylee Brock each had one hit.

O'Brien and Brock both shared the pitching duties.

McDonald County 9, Logan-Rogersville 5

The Lady Mustangs bounced back from a tough loss on Sept. 27 to win against Logan-Rogersville on Thursday, Sept. 28.

McDonald County took a 1-0 lead in the first and added two runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.

The Lady Mustangs ripped nine total hits, with Kearston Hopkins notching two hits, scoring three runs and driving in two runs.

Carlee Cooper had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Katelynn Townsend had a hit and three RBIs, while Jacie Frencken had a hit, run and RBI. Dakota O'Brien and Jaylee Brock each had a hit and run scored.

Anissa Ramirez had a hit and an RBI. Natalie Gillming and Kylie Brooks each had a run scored.

O'Brien went the distance in the pitching circle with three earned runs, eight hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

Eva Spurlin led Logan-Rogersville with two hits, a run and three RBIs.

Destinee Rivera was the losing pitcher.

Nevada 14, McDonald County 0

Nevada scored in every at-bat in a blowout victory in five innings on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Lady Tigers (22-7) took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added four more in the second and five in the third. Nevada tacked on another run in the fourth.

The Lady Tigers had 12 hits, led by four hits and five RBIs from Kaleiah Johnson. Skyler Burns had two hits and four RBIs.

Peyton Eaton got the win in the circle with five scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

McDonald County finished with six hits, one each from Carlee Cooper, Katelynn Townsend, Jacie Frencken, Dakota O'Brien, Jaylee Brock and Anissa Ramirez.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs will now get set for the Class 4 District 7 Tournament. Tournament brackets and start times were not available at press time.