Lady Mustangs play in Big 8 Conference golf tournament

The McDonald County girls' golf team finished ninth overall at the Big 8 Conference Tournament held Monday at Carthage Golf Course.

Springfield Catholic won the championship with a team score of 314, led by 72s from Ava Tiedman and Grace Tiedman, who tied for third.

Marlee Edgeman of Marshfield shot 67 for the individual conference champion.

Mount Vernon was second at 348, while Logan-Rogersville was third at 358, Nevada 364, Cassville 384, Marshfield 397, Seneca 418, Monett 445 and McDonald County 469. East Newton, Hollister, Lamar and Reeds Spring did not record a team score.

Raygan Allgood led the Lady Mustangs with a 106, while Kelsie Lillie shot 108, Madisyn Merkle 118 and Lexi Most 137.

The Lady Mustangs will now play Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Whispering Oaks in Marshfield.