Cross country teams compete at Cassville meet

The McDonald County girls' cross country team finished fifth out of six teams Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Cassville Pinkout Cross Country Invitational held at the Cassville Aquatic Park.

Lamar took first place with 61 points, followed by Carl Junction 64, Logan-Rogersville 65, Cassville 70, McDonald County 98 and Monett 139.

Kate Cheney led the Lady Mustangs with an 11th-place finish of 23 minutes, 37.02 seconds.

Kenzie Horton was 15th at 23:43.60, with Madison Burton 23rd at 24:35.31 and Linden Wolff 33rd at 26:12.25.

Lacey Nix finished 47th at 28:15.97, Paige Owens 48th at 28:16.97, and Jaslyn Benhumea 51st at 28:31.21 to complete the Lady Mustangs' top seven scores.

Kyle Smith ran a time of 29:47.85, with Stacy Lopez at 33:12.70 and Kaylen Pennington 68th at 36:06.93.

Varsity boys

The McDonald County varsity boys also finished fifth in their race.

Carl Junction won the meet with 79 points, followed by Lamar 82, Cassville and Logan Rogersville each with 95, McDonald County 109, Reeds Spring 149, Southwest Washburn 161, Monett 195, Aurora 215 and Blue Eye 221.

Caleb Garvin placed 16th to lead McDonald County with a time of 18:58.21.

Lane Pratt was 21st at 19:11.01, while Devon Hickman was 22nd at 19:11.87 and Nathaniel Staib 30th at 19:46.41.

Anthony Wilkinson placed 31st at 19:50.08, with Carter McGarrity 42nd at 20:29.60 and Kyler Goewert 47th at 20:41.68 to complete the Mustangs' scoring.

Junior varsity boys

McDonald County placed second behind Carl Junction in the junior varsity boys team race.

Carl Junction had 21 points, while McDonald County had 34 as the only two teams to field scores.

Elliott Palmer placed third at 20:47.55 with Mason Burton sixth at 21:38.40, Landon Vick seventh at 22:11.77 and Devin Stone eighth at 22:14.99.

Tyler Rothrock placed 11th at 22:38.72 with Elias Wilkinson 15th at 23:07.21, Charlie Vanslyke 22nd at 24:25.04, Wyatt Wilkinson 23rd at 24:59.82 and Lyriq Bartley 24th at 25:03.08.

Junior high girls

Anderson Middle School placed first in the junior high girls' race with 61 points. Monett was second at 62, followed by Cassville 64, Southwest Washburn 72 and St. Peter's Catholic out of Joplin 75.

Morgan Burton ran a time of 10:50.35 to finish second overall, while Crystal Rascon was eighth at 11:55.41 and Raygen Vanslyke ninth at 11:57.17.

Ayleen Bautista finished 28th at 13:39.19, while Kaitlynn Creason was 41st at 15:11.09, Sherlyn Mendoza 42nd at 15:12.63 and Brooke Obed 49th at 16:56.23.

Junior high boys

Anderson Middle School took fifth place in the junior high boys meet.

St. Peters Catholic was first at 33, followed by Cassville 57, Reeds Spring 81, Monett 125, Anderson 128, Southwest Washburn 129 and Granby Junior High 136.

Jesse Weimer placed fifth at 9:49.39, followed by Trevor Thacker 31st at 11:38.19, Jacob Alford 39th at 12:05.52, Fallen Buzzard 66th at 15:48.87 and Alan Sanchez 67th at 17:11.91.