Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Darwin N. Smith v. Vicki Smith.

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Billy W. Morris. Suit on account.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC v. Nichole Jaquis. Breach of contract.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Linda Bakol. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Pedro Gonzales. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Crystal Kerwell. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Chelsey Schmicher. Rent and possession.

Capital One, N.A. v Heather F. Anderson. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Tyler A. Robison. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. Scott Butterfield. Suit on account.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Bryan W. Shumate. Contract-other.

Four States Anesthesia Services v. Annette Moffett. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Shawn Pilcher. Suit on account.

Amber Nicole Williams v. Damon Johnson. Motion to modify.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Ashdon P. Hamrick. Unlawful detainer.

B & S Capital Investments LLC. v. Kelly McAdams. Unlawful detainer.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Patricia G. Clower. Suit on account.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Juan M. Trujillo. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. April L. Randall. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. David W. Greenup. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Thomas W. Madewell. Specific performance.

Freeman Health System v. Melissa L. Pogue. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. John F. Rose. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Randy L. Taylor. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Rosemary J. Welbert. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Thomas W. Madewell. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Justin L. Morse. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Elaine C. Rose. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Tiffany R. Shappell. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Darren K. Slaughter. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Sidnee Ryan. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Joe L. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Saber Acceptance Co. LLC. v. Esteban Lopez. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Ryan Pease. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Dax Cole Bacon. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Terrill Kealiimanu Hano. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Charles Duane Leach. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Shawn P. Turner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Leslie D. Brewer. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility,

Brandie M. Clouse. Stealing.

David Wayne Forcum. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Edgar Eduardo Garcialopez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jefferson Jason Gordon. DWI -- alcohol.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Terril Kealiimanu Hano. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Jami K. Hobbie. Stalking. Stealing -- value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Rayanne Laura Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jay Kilwe. DWI -- alcohol. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Charles Duane Leach. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Kelly McAdams. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Alyssa McKee. Trespass.

Justin L. Mulkey. Trespass.

Erin E. Pierce. Stealing.

John Wayne Rash. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Amber Lynn Schuckman. Assault.

Shawn P. Turner. Leaving scene of accident. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Jonathan Charles Willette. Exceeded posted speed limit

Felonies:

Dawn R. Wynn. Murder first degree. Armed criminal action.

Robert Acosta. Burglary.

Christopher D. Brooks. Fugitive from out of state.

Jami K. Hobbie. Burglary. Property damage. Harassment. Stalking.

Dennis Lance Jeffries. Domestic assault.

Jerry Dewayne Moss. Assault.

Destry Eugene Slaughter. Stealing $750 or more. Property damage.

Darrell R. Smith. Burglary. Failing to register as sex offender.

Sharon Stanley. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Jordan H. Uhlenhopp. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Brandi Pearl York. Burglary. Stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Kathy Lynn Briggs. Trespassing 2nd degree.

Toni Fischer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Rusty Wayne Hobbs. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandon Dale Jackson. Driver front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeremy Slate Woodrum. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Kimberly Dickerson Butler. Exceeded posted speed limit

Jeffery Thomas Forbes. Assault.

Tonya J. Vilavong. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Wyatt James Lucas Winton. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Felonies:

Destry Eugene Slaughter. Stealing -- $750 or more. Property damage.

Sharon Stanley. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.