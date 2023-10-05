City plans to renew contract with waste company CARDS

GOODMAN -- During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the city raised questions about the newly revised contract with waste management company CARDS.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Jason Fitzgerald, director of government affairs for CARDS, appeared on behalf of the company to answer any questions council members had before deciding to renew the contract with the company.

One of the city's concerns was the change in the weight limitations for trash bins, which downgraded from 150 pounds to 75 pounds.

Fitzgerald said that, on average, a household disposes of 38 to 41 pounds of trash per cycle. The weight change was to deter individuals from disposing of heavy debris such as bricks and concrete.

This can pose a problem as it increases the wear and tear on the arm of the automatic dump trucks.

Regardless, Fitzgerald said, "We can change that. It's not a problem."

Another concern pertained to the "exclusive right" wording in the contract, which some members felt could limit residents' options and create a monopoly with CARDS as the top competitor.

According to Fitzgerald, the exclusive right only pertains to "residential" waste as opposed to commercial.

Commercial waste refers to construction materials and other debris, such as bricks, concrete, roofing materials and remodeling wastes. People still have the right to use other companies that offer services, such as roll-up dumpsters.

The "exclusive right" refers to only residential waste and requires residents to use CARDS.

Another concern was a clause in the contract stating CARDS would not be liable for damage caused by its dump trucks.

Fitzgerald said this clause only referred to wear and tear on the city's roads. He explained it through an illustration: If one of CARDS dump trucks leaked oil on the road, the company would be liable for the damage it caused.

"We have a standard operating procedure that anytime there's an incident or accident, we'll notify (the city) to let it know we've had a spill and what we're doing to contain it."

The contract wording states the damages the company wouldn't be liable for would be the normal wear and tear of the city's roads, especially if "other trucking companies" are using the same roads.

After answering the city's questions, alderman Clyde Davidson motioned to authorize the mayor to sign and accept the amended contract with CARDS. The motion passed and, once CARDS sends the revised contract, the mayor will sign it and lock the city into another year with CARDS.

Present at the meeting were Mayor John Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson, Public Works Director Keith Estes, and Police Chief Samuel Townsend.

Alderman Calvin Wilson was not present.

Other Business

The police department reported, that since the last meeting, it received 183 calls for service, conducted 140 community/business checks, and had 190 constructive engagements. It made 220 traffic stops and wrote 63 tickets for traffic and 38 for violation of ordinances. Three arrest and search warrants were issued. It made 10 arrests.

Police chief Samuel Townsend said that "traffic stops are high because of the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' grant the department received."

The city paid the bills in the amount of $198,574.95.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the city will hold a public hearing to discuss the budgets for the parks and police department. Residents are welcome to attend. After the public hearing, the city council meeting will commence at 7 p.m.