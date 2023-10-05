Manage Subscription
Booking report

by Staff Reports | October 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 25

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 27. Trespass second degree.

Jonathan Brandon Rooks, 32, Anderson. Probation violation.

Sept. 26

Leslie Dawn Brewer, 38, Inola, Okla. Driving while intoxicated.

Dacoda Johnathan Lee Johnson, 30, Joplin. Probation violation.

Sept. 27

William Ralph Colvard, 38, Anderson. Probation violation.

Anthony Derek Jewell, 36, Anderson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rogelio Ledezma, 35, Grove, Okla. Unlawful use of a weapon.

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 29, Lannagan. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Sept. 28

Angela Marie Horton, 50. Receiving stolen property. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Rhonda Gail Vaughan, 55, Anderson. Peace disturbance -- excessive noise.

Monte Alexander Vincent, 28. Receiving stolen property. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Sept. 29

Johnathon Lee Bickford, 31, Goodman. Stealing. Possessing drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 30

Christopher Allen Derossett, 30, Anderson. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Emily Kathleen Meier, 28, Gravette, Ark. Speeding.

Shadley William Sexton, 44, Rogers, Ark. Fugitive from out of state.

