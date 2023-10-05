STOCKTON -- Black walnut harvest season is here, and you can help bring in a strong harvest for 2023, make a little money while also cleaning up your yard, and honor a long Ozark tradition and support a family-owned company.

"We hope people will help to keep this honorable tradition going by picking up black walnuts," said Brian Hammons, president of Hammons Products. "We need an abundant harvest again this year with at least 13 million pounds of nuts. This would be a welcomed blessing for 2024, keeping our employees working and our customers happy."

Every year, thousands of people participate in the harvest with their friends and family, picking up the wild black walnuts off their land and their neighbors' land (with permission). They sell the nuts to a nearby hulling station to earn extra money, to clean up their yard, or just because it's a fall tradition.

"Some folks picked up black walnuts when they were young and continue to pass along the lessons of nature and work ethic to their children and grandchildren," says Hammons. "Anyone can join the harvest and keep the tradition going."

By joining the harvest, you support the preservation of diverse industries and products. Black walnuts, celebrated for their culinary versatility in items like ice cream and baking, also yield valuable resources like oil and protein powder. Additionally, the unique black walnut shell, a natural, eco-friendly abrasive cleaner, has played a role in restoring iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and contributes to sustainable artificial turf fields. Participation is a testament to a commitment to conservation and sustainability.

Harvesters are encouraged to pick up black walnuts within the first few weeks of October when the nuts have recently fallen and their hulls are mostly green. Then, bring the nuts to a hulling station within three days of harvesting. The gathered nuts (still in their green husk) can be delivered to a nearby hulling station in the back of a pickup truck, in five-gallon buckets, or any other way they can be transported. Buying will continue into mid-November, but harvesters are encouraged to get their nuts in quickly after picking them up.

Harvesters can find a hulling station near them by visiting black-walnuts.com/harvest. If you're new to the black walnut harvest, you can find instructions and more information at black-walnuts.com/discover-harvesting-and-hulling. Stay updated on all things harvest by visiting "Hammons Black Walnuts" on Facebook.

In McDonald County, hulling stations include Melvin Byler, 675 Penn Road, Anderson (479-257-3451); Raymond Mast, 1195 North Urchin Road, Rocky Comfort (417-628-3973); and Galen Manning, 1161 Manning Road, Southwest City (417-762-3695).