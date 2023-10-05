Anderson elementary teacher surprised with grant

An Anderson Elementary School teacher was surprised on Sept. 29 when Arvest Bank representatives presented her with a $500 grant.

Gyla Holz is a fifth-grade science teacher at Anderson Elementary School and was selected as the only teacher in McDonald County to receive the Arvest Bank We Love Teachers grant. According to a news release, the grant is aimed at relieving some of the financial strain on teachers, who often spend their own money on their classrooms.

Paulette Pattengill, principal at Anderson Elementary, said Arvest Bank contacted her about honoring a teacher at the school with the grant.

"It was a pleasant surprise," she said. "I have about 45 certified staff. It was a very hard choice to choose just one person. I took into consideration what the classroom looks like inside, activities the teacher does outside the classroom and other considerations."

She said she and Assistant Principal Kyle Smith made the decision together.

Pattengill added, "She is one of those teachers who is big on building relationships with her kids. She never takes her duty-free lunch off. She's always sitting with her kids. She attends her kids' ball games. She's very encouraging and supportive of her students."

Holz said this is her 10th year of teaching and her sixth year at Anderson Elementary.

When she was surprised with the grant award, she said, "I wasn't sure how to feel. I was overwhelmed. It was such an honor to receive it. We're going to get a lot out of it. I was surprised for sure."

"It means the world to me. It's something I love doing," she said of teaching itself. "I look forward to doing it every single day."

She said her students are "very outgoing, fun to be around. They definitely make my day. I love getting their hugs and seeing their smiles, and I love their jokes. I love them as a whole in general. Each one of them has a different personality."

She is known for having frogs and tadpoles in her classroom. She said the ones she has are African clawed frogs that are albino, and the students like to find worms for them to eat.

"They have tadpoles twice a year, last year three times. We watch them grow, we watch their life cycle, and the kids just love it," she said.

Holz also works with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students in preparing for STEM-A-Palooza, an annual competition between McDonald County Schools that involves three categories: robots, roller coasters and coding, she said.

"It's a lot of work to put into it, but the kids really show what they know when we go there," she said.

She said she has not decided yet what she will use the grant for, but she has considered several things, including supplies for STEM projects, school supplies for every day, bean bags for the classroom, or robots for STEM-A-Palooza.

"I'm just really grateful for this $500 grant, and I can't wait to see the kids' reactions on what all we get with it," she said.