Wrestling teams set to open season

The McDonald County wrestling programs will kick off their season at home Thursday against Diamond.

The Mustangs' scheduled season opener at Rogers and Rogers Heritage on Tuesday was canceled due to most of the Mustangs' wrestlers being short on the required 14 practices before they can compete, according to Missouri High School Athletic Association rules, boys coach Josh Factor said. The Mustangs were short on practice because of the extended football season with several of the players in football, including returning state champions Samuel Murphy and Jayce Hitt.

Factor said the Mustangs are excited to open the season on Thursday.

"We're coming off our school's best finish to a season with a top 5 finish at state in our boys team, and we return two state champions and five state qualifiers," Factor said. "I am excited about the opportunities for this year's team, and our wrestlers are embracing the challenge ahead of them."

The dual on Thursday was originally supposed to include Seneca, but Seneca was forced to withdraw because of a similar situation regarding an extended football season, Factor said.

On the girls' side, McDonald County is under new leadership.

"For our girls' team, we have new leadership with new head coach Reid Davis taking over our girls program where we currently have 13 girls on the team and returning three four-year seniors to the group (Jaslyn Benhumea at 115, Stacy Lopez-Apolinar at 155, and Gisel Aragon at 190)," Factor said.

Following Thursday's opener, McDonald County will host the Cal Willie JV Tournament on Saturday and then host Jay, Okla. on Tuesday.

McDonald County Boys Wrestling

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Nov. 30^Diamond (JV/V)^5 p.m.

Dec. 2^"Cal Willie" JV Tournament at MCHS^9 a.m.

Dec. 5^Jay, Okla. (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Dec. 7^at Hillcrest/Reeds Spring (JV)^5 p.m.

Dec. 9^at Carl Junction Duals Tourn. (V)^10 a.m.

Dec. 11^at Field Kindley JV Mixer^TBA

Dec. 15^at KC Stampede (V)^1 p.m.

Dec. 18^at Nixa JV Tournament^TBA

Dec. 28^at Kinloch Classic (V)^TBA

Jan. 2^Joplin (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 4^at Doc Buchanan Inv. (V)^TBA

Jan. 6^at Seneca JV Tourn.^9 a.m.

Jan. 6^at Monett Invitational (JV)^9 a.m.

Jan. 9^Aurora (JV)^6 p.m.

Jan. 11^at Webb City/Neosho (V)^5 p.m.

Jan. 13^at Branson Tourn.^9 a.m.

Jan. 13^at Labette JV Tourn.^9 a.m.

Jan. 18^Cassville (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 19^at Big 8 Conf. Tourn.^4 p.m.

Jan. 23^at Glendale/Parview (JV)^

Jan. 24^at Big 8 JV Tourn.^5 p.m.

Jan. 25^Marshfield (JV/V)^1:30 p.m.

Jan. 26^at Thrasher Tourn. (V)^5 p.m.

Feb. 1^at Carl Junction (V)^6 p.m.

Feb. 1^at Pittsburg JV Mixer^TBA

Feb. 16^at District Tourn. (V)^TBA

Feb. 21^at State Tourn. (V)^TBA

McDonald County Girls Wrestling

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

Nov. 30^Diamond^5 p.m.

Dec. 2^Lady Mustang Tourn.^9 a.m.

Dec. 5^Jay, Okla.^6 p.m.

Dec. 7^at Hillcrest/Reeds Spring^5 p.m.

Dec. 8^at Bentonville West Tourn.^TBA

Dec. 15^at KC Stampede^1 p.m.

Dec. 27^at Parkview Girls Invit.^TBA

Jan. 2^Joplin^6 p.m.

Jan. 5^at Monett Girls Tourn.^TBA

Jan. 11^at Webb City/Neosho^5 p.m.

Jan. 13^at Labette County (Kan.) Tourn.^9 a.m.

Jan. 17^at Big 8 Girls Tourn.^4 p.m.

Jan. 18^Cassville^6 p.m.

Jan. 19^at Big 8 Conf. Tourn.^4 p.m.

Jan. 23^at Parkview/Glendale^5 p.m.

Jan. 25^Marshfield^1:30 p.m.

Jan. 26^at Thrasher Tourn.^5 p.m.

Feb. 1^at Carl Junction^6 p.m.

Feb. 9^at District Tourn.^TBA

Feb. 21^at State Tourn.^TBA