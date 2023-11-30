Police arrest man in connection with Dollar General robberies





NEWTON COUNTY -- Police department officers have arrested a man in connection with two armed robberies that were committed at various Dollar General locations in Newton County. This is due in part to the collaboration between McDonald County and Newton County law enforcement. One of these robberies occurred at the 489 West Valley Street Dollar General in Granby.

On Nov. 24, the Newton County Sheriff's Office released a statement detailing the events that occurred during the arrest. The suspect has been identified as Richard Mark Hatfield, 62, from Neosho, Mo.

On Nov. 21, Goodman police chief Samuel Townsend commented that the robberies occurred "right before closing time" when employees were most vulnerable.

Townsend added, "Whenever [employees] were walking out ... [the assailant] would pull a gun on them, and one person had a bat."

Townsend said the assailant[s] also targeted "low-population cities."

To deter future robberies, officers were stationed at various Dollar General locations, including Goodman, to stake out and escort employees to their vehicles.

On Nov. 23, Newton County law enforcement apprehended Hatfield during a stakeout at the Dollar General in Granby.

According to the news release, "The Dollar General store [employees] in Granby reported a suspicious person in that store earlier in the day. A detective watching the store observed a vehicle pull in [the parking lot] that matched a possible suspect vehicle."

As the detective approached the vehicle, he observed Hatfield with "black paint on his face." This matched the descriptions from two previous statements.

Hatfield fled from officers, but the pursuit quickly ceased after he "left the roadway and [went] into a ravine."

Tensions escalated as Hatfield revealed he had a gun and shouted at officers to stay away from him. Other officers arrived to create a perimeter, but Hatfield took advantage of the night and fled from the location.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area and discovered a "handgun lying in the road."

Their investigation led them to the "Bed & Bath Motel" at 17660 State Highway 59 in Neosho, where officers approached the room and found Hatfield "attempting to remove the paint from his face." He was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff's Office in Newton County.

Law enforcement officers discovered "several hundred dollars" in Hatfield's motel room and believe this was money stolen in the robberies.

The news release states that Hatfield gave a statement about the two previous robberies.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings expressed his appreciation to officers and agencies involved in apprehending Hatfield.

"[I] just appreciate the help from any agencies that were involved. I know there were a couple of agencies [and] that Highway Patrol was involved to help with the search."

Hatfield has been charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and felony resisting. He was being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

It was unknown at press time if there was a second assailant and whether he has been identified and apprehended.



