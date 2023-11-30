Pineville Fire Auxiliary offered free community dinner Nov. 25

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Fire Auxiliary offered a free community dinner Nov. 25 at the Pineville Community Center from 12 to 2 p.m. All community members were invited to enjoy smoked chicken, beans, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, a biscuit, dessert, and a drink.

Zachary Payton, captain and public information officer for the Pineville Fire Department, said the event was offered for the first time this year. The event was sponsored by the Pineville Fire Auxiliary.

The Pineville Fire Auxiliary was created in April when the fire department became funded by public taxes following the election.

"The Fire Department Auxiliary was formed in April after us moving to a tax-based service," Payton said. "The auxiliary is actually the entity that raises funds for us and does fundraisers to further support the department."

Payton said firefighters and additional auxiliary members were instrumental in the event.

"Everything that the auxiliary does, fire protection district members are also going to play a huge part in," Payton said. "There are several members on the auxiliary that are just auxiliary, but we expect our firefighters to participate in all those events and to help them out."

Payton said the free dinner was offered to "give back" to the Pineville community.

"We wanted to show thanks for the years of support prior and the continued support of the community," Payton said. "We were the last department in the county to go to a tax-based entity, so everything prior to this year has been done through donations, fundraisers, and just support from the community. So we wanted to thank the community for that and give back to them."

Payton said between 50 and 75 community members got free meals at the community center, noting he was happy the organization could give back to everyone who attended. Payton said although this is the first year the dinner was offered, he hopes the free meal can become an annual event.

"Our favorite part was getting out with members of the community and having the opportunity to give back," Payton said. "It's a big deal for us. Local businesses and community members have really kept us going since Pineville Fire has been Pineville Fire."