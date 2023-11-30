McDonald County Mustangs finish 8-5, Class 4 District 6 champions

McDonald County Mustangs (8-5)
2023 football schedule
Date^Opponent^Result
Aug. 25^vs. Mt. Vernon^L, 23-13
Sept. 1^at Marshfield^W, 34-14
Sept. 8^Logan-Rogersville^W, 16-0
Sept. 15^at Nevada*^L, 34-7
Sept. 22^Cassville*^W, 28-6
Sept. 29^at Lamar*^L, 49-21
Oct. 6^Monett*^W, 45-14
Oct. 13^at Seneca*^L, 38-14
Oct. 20^East Newton*^W, 38-13
Oct. 27^Marshfield+^W, 41-0
Nov. 3^at West Plains+^W, 35-33
Nov. 10^at Boliver+^W, 40-21
Nov. 18^Jefferson City++^L, 31-28
*Big 8 West Conference
+ Class 4 District 6 playoff
++ Class 4 quarterfinal
Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover checks his headset prior to the game against Jefferson City on Nov. 18.
Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County sophomore Ryder Martin leaps over teammate Aidrian Short and Jefferson City's Zach Barnes during the first quarter of the Mustangs' Class 4 quarterfinal game Nov. 18 at Mustang Stadium in Anderson.
Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County quarterback Destyn Dowd hands the ball off to Malosi Sosef against Jefferson City in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Nov. 18.