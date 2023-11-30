McDonald County Mustangs finish 8-5, Class 4 District 6 champions

November 30, 2023 at 11:07 a.m.

by Graham Thomas

Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County's defensive players (From left) J.P. Clarkson, Toby Moore, Malosi Sosef, Samuel Murphy and Jayce Hitt await a play during the Mustangs' Class 4 playoff game against Jefferson City on Nov. 18.

McDonald County Mustangs (8-5)

2023 football schedule

Date^Opponent^Result

Aug. 25^vs. Mt. Vernon^L, 23-13

Sept. 1^at Marshfield^W, 34-14

Sept. 8^Logan-Rogersville^W, 16-0

Sept. 15^at Nevada*^L, 34-7

Sept. 22^Cassville*^W, 28-6

Sept. 29^at Lamar*^L, 49-21

Oct. 6^Monett*^W, 45-14

Oct. 13^at Seneca*^L, 38-14

Oct. 20^East Newton*^W, 38-13

Oct. 27^Marshfield+^W, 41-0

Nov. 3^at West Plains+^W, 35-33

Nov. 10^at Boliver+^W, 40-21

Nov. 18^Jefferson City++^L, 31-28

*Big 8 West Conference

+ Class 4 District 6 playoff

++ Class 4 quarterfinal

  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover checks his headset prior to the game against Jefferson City on Nov. 18.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County sophomore Ryder Martin leaps over teammate Aidrian Short and Jefferson City's Zach Barnes during the first quarter of the Mustangs' Class 4 quarterfinal game Nov. 18 at Mustang Stadium in Anderson.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette McDonald County quarterback Destyn Dowd hands the ball off to Malosi Sosef against Jefferson City in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Nov. 18.
  