McDonald County girls defeat Nevada at Carl Junction Classic

The McDonald County girls improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday with a 63-35 win against Nevada in the opening round of the 47th annual Freeman Sports Medicine Carl Junction Classic.

"Played very well and hard (Tuesday) night," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "Whole team did. We dominated the boards, which was huge (Tuesday) night."

The Lady Mustangs led 19-9 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime.

McDonald County outscored Nevada 13-8 in the third quarter to take a 45-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Roslynn Huston led McDonald County with 16 points, while Carlie Martin scored 15 and Carlee Cooper and Jamie Washam each had 10 points.

Dakota O'Brien and Kearston Hopkins each added four points, Katelynn Townsend three and Jada Howard one.

Clara Swearingen scored 22 points to lead Nevada.

McDonald County was scheduled to play Springdale in pool play on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.

McDonald County will play again Thursday in either the third-place game at 6 p.m. or the championship at 7:30 p.m., pending the results of Wednesday's game against Springdale.