McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov 19
Corey James Darling, 32, Bentonville, Ark., stealing
Brian R. Daugherty, 47, Neosho, interfering with arrest, DWI -- habitual
Nov 21
Blake William Campbell, 32, no address provided, probation violation, domestic assault -- third degree, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Stacey Renae Hand, 54, Anderson, owner operator of a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense
Keifina Reselap, 31, Noel, operate a vehicle on a highway without a valid license -- first offense
Nov 24
Jeffery Dean Allensworth, 57, Bella Vista, Ark., possession of controlled substance
Rickie Dean Bissell, 27, Anderson, fugitive from out of state
Jeremy James Patlan Walters, 37, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree
Christopher Lee Wood, 44, Jane, fugitive from out of state
Nov 25
Eric Noel Bishop, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., trespassing -- second degree