McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov 19

Corey James Darling, 32, Bentonville, Ark., stealing

Brian R. Daugherty, 47, Neosho, interfering with arrest, DWI -- habitual

Nov 21

Blake William Campbell, 32, no address provided, probation violation, domestic assault -- third degree, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Stacey Renae Hand, 54, Anderson, owner operator of a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense

Keifina Reselap, 31, Noel, operate a vehicle on a highway without a valid license -- first offense

Nov 24

Jeffery Dean Allensworth, 57, Bella Vista, Ark., possession of controlled substance

Rickie Dean Bissell, 27, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

Jeremy James Patlan Walters, 37, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree

Christopher Lee Wood, 44, Jane, fugitive from out of state

Nov 25

Eric Noel Bishop, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., trespassing -- second degree