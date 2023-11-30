In the Christmas wonderland, trees are abundant

Now in its 14th year, the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm, east of Pea Ridge, is more popular than ever.

Tree-topped vehicles on the highways leaving Pea Ridge testify to the popularity of the Christmas Tree Farm with people from the surrounding area. Hundreds of people descended on the farm the first two weekends it was open for this season.

The Babbs's farm attracts customers from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, with some customers coming from as far as Little Rock.

People from around the area traipsed around the tree farm, taking family photographs, eating funnel cakes, drinking hot chocolate or coffee, and selecting the "perfect" Christmas tree. Trees selected ranged from 5 to 8 feet tall and were of many varieties -- pine, fir, cypress.

Holiday music emanated from outdoor speakers. Saws and carts were in short supply as the many customers made use of them.

There are food vendor trailers offering sugar cookies, funnel cakes, coffee, kettle corn and hot dogs.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the farm sponsored Feliz Navi-Dog Day, and representatives from the Humane Society were on hand. Dog treats -- Callie's cookies -- were available in the gift shop.

As customers selected their trees, they took them to the tree corral on a cart, and employees shook the trees to remove any dead needles, put a net bag over them, and then loaded them on top of cars, SUVs and in the back of trucks. Some customers took two trees.

The pre-cut Fraser firs shipped in filled the barn, awaiting homes to which to go. The firs filled the air with a delightful evergreen fragrance.

In the gift shop, customers selected ornaments and decor and paid for their trees and wreaths while visiting with the friendly staff.

A red 1953 Chevy and a red sleigh are strategically placed nearby for customers to take photographs.

There are some 7- and 8-feet tall Fraser firs left, as well as plenty of 5- to 8-feet tall trees in the fields ready to cut.

Several varieties of trees -- Virginia pine with long soft needles easy for children to decorate; Scotch pine with short, sharp needles; and Leyland cypress -- are available.

On the farm, trees to buy start at 5 to 6 feet. Lanes of "marketable trees" are marked with colored price tags. Species available include concolor (white) fir, Grand fir, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine, White Pine, Leyland Cypress, Colorado blue spruce, and, in 2021, Turkish Fir. Each tree has its unique characteristics. Some are aromatic, some have long needles and some have short. The Leyland is reportedly good for allergy sufferers, Babb said.

In 2021, the Babbs sold about 2,500 trees. In the first five days of business in 2020, they sold more than 2,100, and in 2019, they sold about 2,350 trees.

Work to maintain the farm is time-consuming. Martin orders seedlings and plants some in pots to grow for the first year, then transplants them to the fields.

Babb shears the trees, encouraging the cone shape desired for Christmas trees. Operating a tool with blades much like a weed-eater, Babb cuts the ends of branches, shaping the tree and encouraging the right kind of growth.

"We usually start shearing in late May," he said. "This year, everything needed it twice. We try to get 6 to 8 inches of growth -- maybe a foot per year."

He also trims the branches at the bottom of the trees to provide "room for presents," he said. He uses branches from the Fraser fir, white pine and others, usually choosing species that will last the longest.

"I could probably shear trees every day and not run out of trees. Each variety is a little bit different," he said. The eastern white pine is a bit slower growing but "really makes a nice tree."

One species, the Turkish fir, is a very slow grower. Some of those Babb has cut to provide branches for the wreaths made on site.

Every tree in the fields that is open to customers is tagged with colored tags that relate to height and price. This year, there were about 4,000 trees available.

Babb, who retired from the shipping industry, said he enjoys the time at home in the fields after spending so many years away from home.

"I like to see people happy," Babb said. "God has really blessed me."

The Babbs, who have been married 42 years, have four children and 18 grandchildren, many of whom enjoy helping Nana and Papa on the farm. Jill said she enjoys teaching them about the business.

The farm was named in the 21 Best Christmas Tree Farms for the perfect family outing in Country Living magazine and one of the Top 10 Christmas tree farms in Arkansas in 2019 by Best Things Arkansas.

In 2020, the farm was featured in The Pioneer Woman as the best tree farm in Arkansas.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Evergreen trees are shaken to remove loose needles after they're cut and taken to the tree corral and before they're bagged and taken home from Wonderland Christmas tree farm.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jill Babb assists a young customer in the shop at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jill Babb works in the gift shop on Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm. The farm is open 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 17.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Christmas trees are placed in net bags before being placed on or in the vehicles of those who purchased them at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Evergreen trees are placed on top of customers' vehicles at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm on Saturday.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jen Jacobs has sugar cookies and other sweet treats available at the Sugar Shack food truck at the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Martin Babb works in the barn containing Fraser firs at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm Saturday. The farm which opened for business in 2015 as trees planted by the Babbs in 2009 began to mature. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Customers select the tree they deem the most perfect for their homes, cut it and take it to the tree corral on a cart designed by Martin Babb at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.



Courtesy photographs The Early Bird Gets the Worm and Duck the Halls promotions were advertised by children at the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm.



