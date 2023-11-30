Crowder Theatre presents ‘A Holiday Gift to the Community’

NEOSHO -- Crowder College Theatre Department will perform a collection of student acting projects and short plays at 7 p.m. nightly on Dec. 8 and 9 in the Blackbox Theatre located inside the Elsie Plaster Community Center on the Neosho campus.

"There will be a variety of short scenes and plays performed by students from Acting I, Theatre Practicum, and scholarship students," stated Annie Smith, theatre director and instructor. This is her first season at Crowder College.

Smith is a native of southwest Missouri and completed her undergraduate work at the College of the Ozarks before earning her master of fine arts degree in theatre from the University of Southern Mississippi. Outside of theatre, Annie is an award-winning author. She enjoys hiking the Ozarks with her husband and two children and frequenting her local library.

Admission to either performance is a canned food item that will be donated to the Rider Pantry at Crowder. The pantry benefits Crowder students. Please call the box office at 417-455-5678 or email [email protected] to reserve your spot.