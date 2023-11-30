Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

American Express National Bank v. Judy F. Brengman. Suit on account.

American Express National Bank v. Elberto B. Ramirez. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Adam A. Rosales. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Joseph O'Brien. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. April L. Reed. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Deborah G. Townsend. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Chase Logan. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Rebecca Delvecchio. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Edward Fuller. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Linda Hershey. Suit on account.

Robert D. Hunsaker v. Department of Revenue. Refuse breathalyzer.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC v. Caleb Rogers. Unlawful detainer.

Tommas Daywalt v. Joanne Cope. Unlawful detainer.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Bank of America, N.A. v. Patricia G. Clower. Suit on account.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Anmin Timson. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Marvin Wright. Rent and possession.

Capital One, N.A. v. Geriann M. Blue. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Faith M. Merchant. Suit on account.

CKS Prime Investment LLC. v. Brian C. Hussong. Suit on account.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Bryan W. Shumante. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System v. Hollie Duckett. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Lord T.J. Duncan. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Tammy K. Christie. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Damion D. Hosler. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Regina F. Kissel. Specific performance.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lindsey H. McKirch. Suit on account

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael C. Looney. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Kevin W. Weems. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. William R. Barnes. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Jessica Houser. Suit on account.

Whistler Flats, LLC v. Floyd W. Smith. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Robert Dean Hunsaker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ricky Lee Jones II. Driver/front passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Martin R. Rodriguez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Stephen R. Smith. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Daniel Nathan Asher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James D. Crooks.Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Dean Hunsaker. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Riku Katadrik. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph R. Kimbell. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Jeremy James Malinek. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thomas Patrick O'Reilly III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Martin R. Rodriguez. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Anna Spruiell. Trespassing.

Charlton F. Troutner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jewel Lea Veerkamp. Failure to register motor vehicle. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Felonies:

Aaron Brice Fichtner. Failure to register as a sex offender.

Thomas Flickinger. Possession of controlled substance.

Michael Leonard. Harassment.

Juan F. Melendez. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Park Sarafin. Burglary.

Dawn R. Wynn. Murder first degree. Armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Preston Allen Derossett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Giovanni Dante Lavite. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David Jasper Ryan. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Cale S. Adamson, DWI -- alcohol.

Osman Alialasow. Failed to obey traffic control device. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

James Landon Colville. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Preston Allen Derossett. DWI -- alcohol. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Ismael Esquibel Jr. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Property damage.

Michael David Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicles without financial responsibility.

Alyssa Marie Latoski. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Yolanda Manuel. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Kelly McAdams. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Andres Rosillo. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Joshua J. Simon. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Felonies:

David Martin Hood. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. First degree with a person less than 14 years of age. Sodomy or attempted sodomy, first degree. Incest.

Juan F. Melendez. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Mark Anthony Pineda. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Park Sarafin. Burglary.