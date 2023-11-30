Civil War impacted our nation’s coins and currency

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table announced the Dec. 7 program will be titled The Impact of the Civil War on Our Nation's Coins and Currency and will be presented by Mr. Ron Widner.

The Civil War was undoubtedly the most impactful event of American history. Its impact on our coins and currency was also dramatic. The war saw the issuance of the first Federal paper money, along with Confederate paper money. Distrust of paper money by the public on both sides caused the hoarding of all gold, silver and even copper coins. This made it difficult for merchants to do business with no way to make change.

This led to the use of stamps, encased postage stamps, private tokens, and fractional currency to make change. All three Southern mints were seized by the Confederacy, and pattern Confederate coinage was struck in small numbers. A brief history of this will be discussed, and photos and examples of coins, tokens, and currency will be on display. Some of the impacts on our coins and currency from the war have continued to the present day and will also be discussed.

Ron Widner grew up in the Eastern Ozarks near Doniphan, Mo. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He started collecting coins at the age of 12, beginning a lifelong love of numismatics and history. Ron specializes in Seated Liberty coinage and British coinage and has made numerous presentations to coin clubs. Ron's Great grandfather fought in the Civil War for Tennessee.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker's expenses. December's meeting will also include the Fourth Annual Civil War Book Giveaway, sponsored by Round Table President Chuck Pribbernow.

The purpose of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of United States history known as the "Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effect of the war. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, Ark. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.