Anderson Council hears reports, handles routine business

PINEVILLE -- Anderson's city meeting was held on Nov. 21, with Mayor Rusty Wilson and Aldermen Don Hines, Richard Cable and Jeremiah Brewer hearing reports and handling routine business.

In old business, bills totaling $99,425.45 were presented and approved by the council.

In his police report, Chief David Abbott said the camera system at the police department would need to be replaced, with the new system costing less than $1,000.

In his fire report, Chief Abbott said the department's tanker, which had a leaking hose, had been fixed. Abbott said the Rogers Fire Department donated masks and additional gear to the department, allowing ripped masks to be replaced. New lights outside the fire station have been installed, with a flag pole soon to be installed by local Boy Scouts. Chief Abbott requested that the parking lot outside the station be resealed.

In regard to the summer ball program, Cara Sherman said the new concession stand was successful this year. With games over for the season, the ballpark is being winterized and a plumber is to come and fix issues in the bathrooms at the ballfield.

Under new business, the council approved the payment of $2,000 toward the city's Arvest line of credit.

Spence Dawdy approached the council regarding a bar and grill proposition. Ben Shoemaker, Anderson's public works director, will evaluate if his business can be added to the city sewer.