ON TAP

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU women^6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at JBU men^8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.

November 29

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

November 30

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Gentry^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Gentry^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^6:45 p.m.

December 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Huntsville^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Huntsville^7:30 p.m.

December 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Langston at JBU women^2 p.m.

Langston at JBU men^4 p.m.

December 4

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA

December 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Inola Tournament^TBA

