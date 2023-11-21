Noel Woman’s Club hears presentation of local author

NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club meeting was called to order by President Hannah Bartholomew on Nov. 14. The meeting commenced with the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer.

Guest speaker Tamara Hart Heiner, a local author from Bella Vista, shared her insights into the world of writing. She recounted her passion for storytelling, which sparked at an early age, and her journey from aspiring author to published novelist. Heiner currently juggles the roles of author, editor, publisher, and promoter for her "Guardia Angel Academy" series. She is also actively working on a new 12-book series titled "The Cassandra Jones Series." The club members expressed their gratitude to Tamara for providing a captivating glimpse into the life of an author.

The meeting proceeded with a roll call, indicating the presence of eight members and two visitors. The minutes from the previous meeting were read by Secretary Vicki Barth and subsequently approved. Treasurer Faye Davis presented the financial report detailing the club's current standing.

Bekka Balaun graciously volunteered her time to revamp the club's booth at the Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson. Her efforts are greatly appreciated. To enhance sales tracking, the club will implement a color-coded dot system, which Bekka has agreed to manage.

The annual election of officers for the 2024 term occurred during the meeting. The club acknowledged the passing of Linda Jefferson, a longtime member who was a staunch supporter of the organization and actively involved in various committees. Her absence will be deeply felt. The club extends its heartfelt condolences to Linda's family.

Dot Harner, the coordinator of Christmas card stamping at the Noel Post Office, circulated a signup sheet for members interested in assisting with this annual tradition, which has spanned over 80 years. The stamping commences the day after Thanksgiving and continues until Christmas Eve. To acknowledge Dot's financial contributions to this initiative, the club unanimously voted to make a donation to cover the associated expenses.

Hannah Bartholomew and Beth Dodds, the hostesses for the evening, served delicious refreshments to the attendees. Their efforts are recognized and appreciated. The next gathering, the club's Christmas party, is scheduled for December 12, with Barb Ittner serving as the hostess.

The Noel Woman's Club invites individuals to join its ranks and contribute to the betterment of Noel. For further information, contact Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422.