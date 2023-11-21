Mustangs set to open season against Joplin

The McDonald County boys basketball team will open its season Tuesday, Nov. 28, at home against Joplin.

The Mustangs (15-12) are coming off back-to-back Big 8 West Conference championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The season was supposed to begin earlier this week on Nov. 21, but the game was postponed because of the success of the MCHS football team.

The Mustangs return senior starts Josh Pacheco, Toby Moore and Destyn Dowd, all of whom have been with the football team.

Monday, Nov. 20, was their first practice with the entire team.

"We're going to get them in the gym and up to speed as fast as we can for next Tuesday but also allowing recovery from a great football season," said boys coach Brandon Joines.

The Mustangs participated in a jamboree with Neosho and Webb City last week without the football players and did well, Joines said.

"It's always exciting to see what we have," he said. "We had our jamboree and had a strong showing. I was impressed with the hustle and energy and grit and the fight they put up. We're definitely heading in the right direction."