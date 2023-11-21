McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov 12
Christopher M. Arrowood, 21, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Steven Eugene Scott, 41, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, child molestation -- first degree
Nov 13
Domenque Hunter Elkins, 18, Purdy, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, property damage -- second degree, burglary -- second degree
Dakota Cheyenne Lopez, 27, Southwest City, assault -- third degree
Nov 14
William Ralph Colvard, 38, Anderson, probation violation, domestic assault -- third degree
Tyler Jay Johnson JR, 39, Carl Junction, property damage -- first degree, trespassing -- second degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more
Mary Louise Lowery, 28, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, possession of controlled substance
Leanna Beth Wilkerson, 32, Pineville, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate vehicle on the highway without a valid license -- first offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, fail to slow to reasonable speed for existing conditions/stop for yield sign
Nov 15
Jennifer Elaine Parks, 32, Centerton, AR, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Meaghan Rene Ratliff, 32, Wichita, KS, driving while intoxicated
Nov 16
James Daniel Colvard, 44, Neosho, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
Jeffery Alan Howard, 40, Noel, charge not listed
Sheldon Claude Weiser, 65, Wyandotte, OK, resisting arrest