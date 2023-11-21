McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov 12

Christopher M. Arrowood, 21, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Steven Eugene Scott, 41, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, child molestation -- first degree

Nov 13

Domenque Hunter Elkins, 18, Purdy, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, property damage -- second degree, burglary -- second degree

Dakota Cheyenne Lopez, 27, Southwest City, assault -- third degree

Nov 14

William Ralph Colvard, 38, Anderson, probation violation, domestic assault -- third degree

Tyler Jay Johnson JR, 39, Carl Junction, property damage -- first degree, trespassing -- second degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more

Mary Louise Lowery, 28, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, possession of controlled substance

Leanna Beth Wilkerson, 32, Pineville, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate vehicle on the highway without a valid license -- first offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, fail to slow to reasonable speed for existing conditions/stop for yield sign

Nov 15

Jennifer Elaine Parks, 32, Centerton, AR, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Meaghan Rene Ratliff, 32, Wichita, KS, driving while intoxicated

Nov 16

James Daniel Colvard, 44, Neosho, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Jeffery Alan Howard, 40, Noel, charge not listed

Sheldon Claude Weiser, 65, Wyandotte, OK, resisting arrest