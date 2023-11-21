Lady Mustangs win season opener at Hillcrest

The McDonald County girls' basketball team picked up a 49-43 win at Springfield Hillcrest on Friday in the Lady Mustangs' season-opener.

Hillcrest led 17-9 after the first quarter, but McDonald County outscored the Lady Hornets 13-7 in the second quarter to pull within 24-22 at halftime.

McDonald County outscored Hillcrest 18-9 in the third quarter to take a 40-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"Got off to a bad start," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "Hillcrest played really well early. Once we settled in, we played much better. Thought we had a great energy boost from Jacie Frencken and Katelynn Townsend off the bench. After that, we were able to turn the tide."

Carlie Martin and Jamie Washam each led McDonald County with 12 points, while Roslynn Huston had eight, Carlee Cooper seven, Dakota O'Brien five, Anna Clarkson and Jacie Frencken each with two and Katelynn Townsend with one.

Lillie Moore led Hillcrest with 14 points and Amaya Burris 12.

The Lady Mustangs are back in action next week at the CJ Classic in Carl Junction.