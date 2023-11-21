Inferno Martial Arts opens in Bella Vista, led by female instructor

PINEVILLE -- Inferno Martial Arts opened in Bella Vista in early September at 408 Northeast Towncenter. Jessica Harmon, a member of Inferno's owner group, owns the Bella Vista location after falling in love with the sport that taught her more about self-confidence and female empowerment.

At Inferno Martial Arts, classes on Jiu Jitsu and kickboxing are available for both children, who can start at age five, and adults.

Kaleb Plank, CEO of Inferno Martial Arts, said he opened his first location in 2003, noting Inferno's 20-year anniversary. Plank said there are currently five Inferno locations, with more openings in the future. Plank said his role at the Bella Vista location largely involves assisting Harmon.

"My role is really a support role for Jessica in running Bella Vista," Plank said. "Jessica has been with us since about 2008 and has been training as a martial artist; she came on staff and started teaching classes."

Harmon, the owner of the Bella Vista Inferno location and the program director at the Bentonville Inferno location, said she hopes to grow Inferno further and provide more for the community.

"I'm focusing on growth and being able to provide more with what I've been given as far as what I've learned, my leadership, business running, managing people, and different things like that," Harmon said. "I just feel like this was the next step in my growth and being able to expand out to other areas."

Harmon became involved in Inferno several years ago when she brought her son, who was in Kindergarten, to a class at Inferno -- something she didn't know would become so life-altering for both her son and herself.

"It's changed my life and my kid's life, and it's started a passion in me to spread it to other people," Harmon said. "I brought my kid into martial arts when he was in kindergarten, not really knowing what to do with him because he had behavioral issues and things like that at school, and within about a month of him joining the martial arts, he was a completely different kid. So just seeing that kept us in for life," Harmon said, adding her son now manages the Bella Vista location she owns.

Harmon said, in addition to martial arts impacting her son's life, it also greatly impacted her own.

"The first time I pulled into the gym, I had driven 40 minutes, got into the parking lot, and almost turned right back around and went home -- I was terrified for the first few months," Harmon said, noting she chose to become involved in Inferno alongside her son to give her something to do and begin doing more physical activity.

"I wasn't confident in anything; I was terrified. The instructors kept me going; they showed they cared about somebody, not just the business," Harmon said, adding she would have labeled herself as an "anxious person" at that time. "And here I am now, totally involved -- I gave up my job with the service industry, and made the change, and this is where I'll stay."

Plank said Harmon's involvement and leadership in the martial arts field gives girls, and all children, a strong role model to look up to.

"My big thing is that it's such a male-dominated sport in history, and to see one of our female competitors as coaches be so successful, it really speaks to that aspect of it -- they're having to overcome so many more obstacles, so I think that it makes that success so much more valuable," Plank said.

Plank said choosing Harmon as an instructor greatly impacted the Inferno's culture.

"When I picked her as an instructor, that started influencing our culture as well," Plank said. "Not only to little girls, but it's teaching all the little kids there are ways to break through the barriers and struggles and the things that don't seem normal. It's not normal for the girls to be fighters and martial arts instructors and run martial arts schools; that wasn't the 'norm' of the industry before. And I think she's helped create that."

Plank labeled Harmon as an "overcomer," stating she's an empowering individual to her son, herself, and the students she trains. Harmon said she wants to teach her students the lesson she learned -- how to overcome and conquer obstacles.

"I want to give them [future students] the strength to see what they're capable of, and see their potential, and that no matter what they decide to do, they can do hard things," Harmon said. "That's a lesson they'll learn in the martial arts. They'll do things they're uncomfortable doing, and they can see failure and come out of it on the other end."