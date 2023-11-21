‘Grow Your Own’ grant offered for MCHS students

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County High School seniors entering the education field and wishing to teach at MC schools have the opportunity to earn the "Grow Your Own" grant, a grant initially introduced by the state and additionally supported by the McDonald County Schools Foundation through Arvest Bank.

LaDonna McClain, assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum and federal programs, said "Grow your Own" was initially introduced by DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) two years ago.

"It was kind of a grassroots effort to create a teacher pipeline for new teachers," McClain said, emphasizing the need for more teachers amidst a substantial teacher shortage. "This is kind of an initiative and a grant that was put out to help build the teacher pool at the local level."

The grant, introduced two years ago, started as a state grant with a total of $10,000 and was divided among five students. McClain said it was unclear if the grant would be given again, noting she and the school board decided to find a way to continue offering scholarships to bring teachers back to the area.

"I approached the Foundation about supporting that grant and they approved that, and Arvest provided $8,000 to continue that," McClain said. "So, right now, we have five students in the teacher prep program, and Arvest has allowed us to create four more, so there are nine students out there that hopefully we're going to bring back into our system to help offset some of our teacher shortages."

After Arvest donated the funds to continue the grant, additional funding was received from the state, allowing for more scholarship recipients at MCHS, McClain said.

"Then, the good news about this is we were also given the grant for next year," McClain said. "So, we got $10,000 more. We're going to be able to provide more scholarships to help. We also started Future Teachers of America through the "Grow Your Own" at the high school to try to build that pipeline."

Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner for DESE, wrote in a memo regarding the grant: "The state of Missouri's Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes funding for the Grow Your Own grant program, which is designed to increase recruitment of quality teachers in local education agencies across the state."

McClain said the grant recipients receive stipulations of going into education and returning to teach in the district for a minimum of three years, emphasizing DESE's purpose for the grant.

McClain said supporting future educators is paramount; adding educators creates the future.

"It's extremely important to promote the field of education, and I truly believe that educators drive everything else," McClain said. "Your doctors, your lawyers, whatever it is you're going into, has to start at the foundational level, and you learn that with qualified teachers."

McClain said she's thankful for the community support she and the district have received in their efforts to support future educators.

"I truly believe this program could be very beneficial for our district and our students," McClain said. "I'm very passionate about our community and what we can provide for our students."