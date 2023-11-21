Environmental group hosts anti-sludge event





FAIRVIEW -- The environmental group S.L.U.D.G.E., or Stop Land Use Damaging our Ground and Environment, hosted an event on Friday, Nov. 10, to educate residents on the negative impact of storage lagoons in Fairview and Longview. Its goal is to stop the spread of biosolids and other forms of waste labeled as "fertilizer" from being distributed by companies such as Denali Water Solutions and Synagro.

The organization also invited environmental attorney Stephen Jeffery of Jeffery Law Group to speak about the recent developments in the cases against the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Residents from McDonald, Newton and other neighboring counties packed into the Hammonds Community Center at 110 West Main Street in Fairview to hear presentations and facts from S.L.U.D.G.E. According to Valerie Nelson Steele, one of the S.L.U.D.G.E committee members, more than 200 visitors attended the event to show their support.

The presentation began with the group showing a series of slides where residents got to see the "real facts" about biosolids, sludge lagoons, and harmful chemicals such as PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

The slides detailed the lasting effects of wastewater residuals, the impact of heavy metals on the health of individuals and animals, the definition of solid waste and the pending legal battles against the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Jeffery discussed the lawsuits against the DNR.

"One of the points in our lawsuit, [is] if you look under the Missouri clean water law, chapter 644 in the Revised Statutes, there is no authority for DNR," said Jeffery. "What DNR did on June 23, they sent a letter out to these 18 or 19 companies, including Denali. It said, 'Hey, we know that you don't have your fertilizer permit anymore ... but we're gonna let you continue to operate as long as you do, A, B, C, and D.' DNR is calling that 'enforcement discretion.' There's no statute that says DNR has discretion whether to enforce the law or not enforce the law."

Jeffery's slideshow also presented permits and court documents.

Representatives from Denali, Synagry and the DNR were not present during the meeting to comment on the matter.

Residents would have the opportunity to voice their concerns, some delving deep into their own experiences.

One resident showed a series of pictures that documented the condition of his property before and after sludge dumping. He claims to have seen dead deer along the river, which he believes was due to the presence of harmful chemicals and bacteria in the water.

Community leaders such as Missouri senators Jill Carter and Mike Moon and State representative for McDonald and Newton Counties, Dirk Deaton, also attended the event.

Senator Jill Carter said she has been investigating and collaborating with other local governments because it "broadens the perspective of what's going on across the state" and helps "get momentum to get something done."

Senator Mike Moon said, "There are certain things that probably will have to change." One of these changes pertains to the fines that are imposed on companies that violate the state's laws that protect its environment. He elaborated on the dangers of PFAS and the repercussions if it continues to seep into the water and farmland.

"In any case, something needs to be done to stop it and protect our property rights," said Moon. "And so, I'm glad Steve's [Jeffery] involved in all this. I'm anxious to see what the judge in Randolph County issues as a decision. And there will be some legislative action taken."

Deaton commented that he plans to file pieces of legislation that will "make it abundantly clear that the DNR cannot provide any exemption for no discharge permits. Fertilizer permit or not."

Residents can learn more about S.L.U.D.G.E by visiting the group's website: www.stopsludgespreading.com. There, they can find contact information to different organizations, including the DNR. The website also publishes news, upcoming community events and developments in its court cases.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press At the Stop Sludge presentation, residents had a moment to speak about their experiences and the damaging effects of sludge lagoons and biosolids on their property and community.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Various community leaders, such as Senator Mike Moon, Senator Jill Carter, and Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton, attended the Stop Sludge event. Here, Deaton spoke on the legislation he plans to file to protect "legitimate, bonafide agriculture."





