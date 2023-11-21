Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Michael Howser v. Tiffany L. Howser.

Levi A. Patterson v. Destiny R. Patterson.

Garry M. Westfall v. Michelle Westfall.

State of Missouri:

D.K. v. Anderson Engineering Inc. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Anglin Family Investments v. Pamela S. Daniels. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments v. Jessica D. Lankey. Unlawful detainer.

Cash Link USA, LLC v. Kevin W. Weems. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Margaret R. Swanson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jennie S. Ocampo. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Glenn Troutner. Suit on account.

Syed A. Shah v. Logan Chavez. Rent and possession.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Mark Ward. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Albaro Benumea. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Susn Kay Dooley. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plate.

Richard Slade Downing. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Robert Chase Godfrey. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly/adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bryan J. Pastor Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathaniel E. Hull. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Thurson Langu. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Giovanni Dante Lavite. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Austin Christopher Mielke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nathan D. Miller. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

McKensie Louann Zellers. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Kara Ann Berg. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Alize Noriko Boatright. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel E. Bush. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sabra Dee Hines-Butterworth. Property damage.

Kaleb Dalton Chiasson. Owner operated motor vehicles without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle registered).

William Ralph Colvard. Assault.

Edwin Ronaldo Lucas DeLeon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Susan Kay Dooley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeana Nicole Fipps. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Claud Horton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony D. Jewell. DWI -- alcohol.

John Andrew Lemon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mark Landon Lenz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin Christopher Mielke. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Te'li'i'pio'oha Pa. DWI -- alcohol.

Joshua Jung Park. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jay B. Salmon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jarrod Allyn Sangwin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Steven Eugene Scott. Violation of child protection order.

Kala Marie Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alvaro D. Solis. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Alice Marie Wooland. Assault.

Felonies:

Travis Wayne Charlton. Stealing -- animal.

William Ralph Colvard. Domestic Assault.

Austin Eads. Burglary.

Jeffrey A. Howard. Burglary. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lesley Jeen Jesse. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Tyler J. Johnson. Burglary. Stealing -- $750 or more. Property damage.

Dakota Lopez. Assault.

Kanyon Rivers. Domestic assault. Unlawful use of weapon.

Dakota R.L. Smith. Property damage.

Kane Aaron Thornberry. Stealing -- $750 or more.