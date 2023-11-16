Three rising star athletes pictures

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The Frencken Family includes Carolyn (front row, left), Jacie and Lawrence, Cloie (back row, left), Jason and Vanessa. Jacie Frencken will be attending Southwest Baptist University. Jacie is First Team All-State for 2022, Conference Player of the Year for 2022, three-time All-Conference, three-time All-District, and one-time All-Region player in softball. Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The Frencken Family includes Carolyn (front row, left), Jacie and Lawrence, Cloie (back row, left), Jason and Vanessa. Jacie Frencken will be attending Southwest Baptist University. Already a subscriber? Log in!