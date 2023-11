Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email [email protected].

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

Red & Black Dual^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

Red & Black Dual^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County 7th, 8th at Cassville^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING

McDonald County at Joplin/Monett^5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Hillcrest^6 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Jefferson City at McDonald County^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCHS JV at Verona JV Tourn.^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCHS JV at Verona JV Tourn.^TBA

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Joplin at McDonald County^7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCHS JV at Verona JV Tourn.^TBA