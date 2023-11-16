McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov 6

Tyler Evan Burton, 38, Neosho, owner operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- second or subsequent offense

Bradley Joseph Copeland, 30, no address provided, assault -- second degree -- special victim, assault -- third degree -- special victim, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (3)

Jerid Gene Forcum, 35, Anderson, statutory rape -- second degree

Coy Damon Pankratz, 47, Cassville, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense, property damage -- second degree

Amber Lynn Schuckman, 31, Anderson, operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Nov 7

Shawn Ray Bundgard, 53, Anderson, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Steven Victor Thomas, 43, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm

Nov 8

Richard Lee Johnston, 41, no address provided, eluding a police officer

Christopher Claude Taylor, 47, Anderson, passing a bad check

Sharon Kay York, 67, Noel, operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Nov 9

Preston Allen Derossett, 38, Anderson, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 miles per hour), operate motor vehicle without lighted lamps when using windshield wipers, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while intoxicated, domestic assault -- second degree

Martha Lucero Izazaga Olea, 19, Southwest City, owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 miles per hour)

Nov 10

John Lee Christian, 30, Noel, probation violation

Jeremy Austin Helmer, 34, Anderson, fugitive from out of state, operated vehicle on the highway without valid or no license

Travis Leroy Middleton, 38, Southwest City, fugitive from out of state

James Raymond Sgrignoli, 39, no address provided, failed to register as sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425