Girls basketball set to open season

The McDonald County girls' basketball teams will open up their seasons Friday with a road game at Hillcrest in Springfield.

The Lady Mustangs return four starters from last year's 13-14 team that tied for second in the Big 8 West.

Senior Carlee Cooper is an All-Conference guard, while senior guard Anna Clarkson also is back.

The Lady Mustangs have seven seniors on the roster.

Junior post Roslynn Huston was an All-Conference selection, while sophomore All-Conference and All-District Carlie Martin also returns.

"We're ready to go," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "It's a group that still needs a lot of work. We're playing a much-improved Hillcrest team on Friday."

The Lady Mustangs will count on several underclassmen to play large roles, as well, Crane said.

"I think if we keep working hard, we'll be able to finish really strong."

Boys' game moved

The McDonald County boys' basketball team's season opener, originally scheduled for Nov. 21 at home against Joplin, has been moved to Nov. 28, athletics director Bo Bergen said.

If the Mustang football team wins this Saturday, the game on Nov. 28 will be moved to a later date, Bergen said.

McDonald County varsity girls' basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 17^at Hillcrest (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Nov. 18^at Verona JV Tournament^TBA

Nov. 27-30^at CJ Classic (V)^TBA

Nov. 29-Dec. 2^at Joplin JV Tournament^TBA

Dec. 4^Shiloh Christian (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Dec. 5^at Webb City (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Dec. 9^at Cassville JV Tournament^TBA

Dec. 9^Providence Academy% (V)^3 p.m.

Dec. 12^Bentonville West% (V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13^vs. TBA% (V)^TBA

Dec. 19^at Carl Junction (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Dec. 21^vs. Lafayette St. Joseph (V)^6 p.m. (Hyvee Arena Kansas City)

Dec. 22^vs. Excelsior Springs (V)^TBA (Hyvee Arena Kansas City)

Jan. 8^at Reeds Spring (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 11^East Newton* (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 12^at Seneca* (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 16^Carthage (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 18^at Adrian (JV/V)^5 p.m.

Jan. 23^Cassville* (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Jan. 25^Neosho (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Feb. 1^at Monett* (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Feb. 6^at Lamar* (JV/V)^5 p.m.

Feb. 9^Nevada* (JV/V)^5 p.m.

Feb. 12^at Marshfield** (JV/V)^5 p.m.

Feb. 15^at Mount Vernon (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Feb. 20^Aurora (JV/V)^6 p.m.

Feb. 22^at Joplin (JV/V)^6 p.m.

* Big 8 West

** Big 8 Crossover

% Lady Mustang Classic

McDonald County varsity boys' basketball

Date^Opponent^Time

Nov. 28^Joplin (9/JV/V)^6:30 p.m.

Dec. 4^Shiloh Christian (JV/V)^8 p.m.

Dec. 5^at Hillcrest (9/JV//V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8^Hollister (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12^at Pea Ridge (JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13^vs. Rush% (V)^6:30 p.m.

Dec. 15^vs. Bakersfield% (V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16^vs. TBA% (V)^TBA

Dec. 19^at Carl Junction (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21^Willard (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27-29^Neosho Holiday Classic (V)^TBA

Jan. 2^at Webb City (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5^Carthage (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12^at Seneca* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Jan. 16^Neosho (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23^Cassville* (9/JV/V)^7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26^Lamar* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2^East Newton* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6^at Monett* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9^Nevada* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 13^Marshfield** (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16^at Mount Vernon (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.

* Big 8 West

** Big 8 Crossover

% Mustang Classic