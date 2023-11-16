Girls basketball set to open season

The McDonald County girls' basketball teams will open up their seasons Friday with a road game at Hillcrest in Springfield.
The Lady Mustangs return four starters from last year's 13-14 team that tied for second in the Big 8 West.
Senior Carlee Cooper is an All-Conference guard, while senior guard Anna Clarkson also is back.
The Lady Mustangs have seven seniors on the roster.
Junior post Roslynn Huston was an All-Conference selection, while sophomore All-Conference and All-District Carlie Martin also returns.
"We're ready to go," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "It's a group that still needs a lot of work. We're playing a much-improved Hillcrest team on Friday."
The Lady Mustangs will count on several underclassmen to play large roles, as well, Crane said.
"I think if we keep working hard, we'll be able to finish really strong."
Boys' game moved
The McDonald County boys' basketball team's season opener, originally scheduled for Nov. 21 at home against Joplin, has been moved to Nov. 28, athletics director Bo Bergen said.
If the Mustang football team wins this Saturday, the game on Nov. 28 will be moved to a later date, Bergen said.
McDonald County varsity girls' basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 17^at Hillcrest (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Nov. 18^at Verona JV Tournament^TBA
Nov. 27-30^at CJ Classic (V)^TBA
Nov. 29-Dec. 2^at Joplin JV Tournament^TBA
Dec. 4^Shiloh Christian (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Dec. 5^at Webb City (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Dec. 9^at Cassville JV Tournament^TBA
Dec. 9^Providence Academy% (V)^3 p.m.
Dec. 12^Bentonville West% (V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13^vs. TBA% (V)^TBA
Dec. 19^at Carl Junction (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Dec. 21^vs. Lafayette St. Joseph (V)^6 p.m. (Hyvee Arena Kansas City)
Dec. 22^vs. Excelsior Springs (V)^TBA (Hyvee Arena Kansas City)
Jan. 8^at Reeds Spring (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Jan. 11^East Newton* (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Jan. 12^at Seneca* (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Jan. 16^Carthage (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Jan. 18^at Adrian (JV/V)^5 p.m.
Jan. 23^Cassville* (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Jan. 25^Neosho (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Feb. 1^at Monett* (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Feb. 6^at Lamar* (JV/V)^5 p.m.
Feb. 9^Nevada* (JV/V)^5 p.m.
Feb. 12^at Marshfield** (JV/V)^5 p.m.
Feb. 15^at Mount Vernon (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Feb. 20^Aurora (JV/V)^6 p.m.
Feb. 22^at Joplin (JV/V)^6 p.m.
* Big 8 West
** Big 8 Crossover
% Lady Mustang Classic
McDonald County varsity boys' basketball
Date^Opponent^Time
Nov. 28^Joplin (9/JV/V)^6:30 p.m.
Dec. 4^Shiloh Christian (JV/V)^8 p.m.
Dec. 5^at Hillcrest (9/JV//V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8^Hollister (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12^at Pea Ridge (JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13^vs. Rush% (V)^6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15^vs. Bakersfield% (V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16^vs. TBA% (V)^TBA
Dec. 19^at Carl Junction (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21^Willard (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27-29^Neosho Holiday Classic (V)^TBA
Jan. 2^at Webb City (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Jan. 5^Carthage (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12^at Seneca* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16^Neosho (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23^Cassville* (9/JV/V)^7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26^Lamar* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2^East Newton* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6^at Monett* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9^Nevada* (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13^Marshfield** (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16^at Mount Vernon (9/JV/V)^7:30 p.m.
* Big 8 West
** Big 8 Crossover
% Mustang Classic