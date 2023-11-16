Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ronald A. Buckman v. Karen D. Buckman.

Kathleen J. Leland v. Jeffrey S. Bell.

Patrick K. Ellis v. Virginia E. Ellis.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Bobby L. Mell. Unlawful detainer.

Capital One, N.A. v. Damien K. Ladore. Suit on account.

Leap Credit of Missouri, LLC v. Cindy J. Coatney. Contract/account (bulk).

Michael S. Miller v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Misc associate civil-other.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. V. Virginia M. Blake. Breach of contract.

NCB Management Services Inc, v. Kimberly A. Mullin. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Katrina L. Lane. Suit on account.

Rosemary Parsons v. Chrissy Parsons. Unlawful detainer.

Stella A. Anthony v. Rory J Shay. Unlawful detainer.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Lim V. Rynthia M. Terrill. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Bell Management, Inc. v. Sophina Konou. Rent and possession.

Bryan Beauford v. Anthony Jewell. Unlawful detainer.

CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Brian C. Hussong. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Martha O. Fraley. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Hollie Duckett. Suit on account.

Jami K. Hobbie v. Jacob J. Mielke. Unlawful detainer.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Jewel L Veerkamp. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Alice Alexander. Breach of contract.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. Jimmy McCrory. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kasey L. Blevins. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Patrick Munday. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Russell Thomas. Breach of contract.

Synchrony Bank v. Patricia Akehurst. Suit on account.

David R. Yoder v. Scott Merritt. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Michael Raymond Schmitz. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tanya Sue Shepherd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Charles Bejiman Stradford. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Katelyn Renee Willett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Folly Amekeassou. Exceeded posted speed limit

Kamy K. Boaz. Property damage.

Anthony Thomas Evere Deering. Harassment.

Lakesha Renee Jones. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely.

Jay Kilwe. DWI -- alcohol. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Dennis Michael Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit

Tina Diane Newport. Exceeded posted speed limit

Christopher Edward O'Brien. Exceeded posted speed limit

Carl Douglas Scates. Exceeded posted speed limit

Charles Benjiman Stradford. Exceeded posted speed limit

Cady Dawn Swindle. DWI -- alcohol. Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Felonies:

Tyler G. Dollar. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- Deviate Sexual Intercourse -- Person Less Than 12 Years of age. Child molestation.

Travis Clay Gooding. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jarrod Dewayne Lagers. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. Person less than 14 years of age.

Jenny Lyn Lotton. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Jerry Dewayne Moss. Delivery or possession of weapon at county/private jail/correction center.

Landon T. Onek. Trafficking drugs or attempt.

Steven V. Thomas. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following cases were heard:

Daniel Eugene Jerem Fields. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Jason Lee Divine. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Daniel Eugene Jerem Fields. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Raymon B. Kirby. DWI -- alcohol.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. DWI -- alcohol.

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Stealing.

Felonies:

Jenny Lyn Lotton. Stealing -- $750 or more.