Charles Townsend

The partying and rough and tumble life of Charles Allen "Jonesy" Townsend came to a peaceful end on Nov. 14, 2023, in the home of his grandson, Mark Lester Jr., who cared for him the last decade of his life, in Gravette. Charles was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Rush Springs, Okla., to Charles Franklin Jones and Winnie Catherine (Lovett) Jones.

Charles had a rough childhood and left home at the age of 12. His childhood made him as tough as they come for the remainder of his life, and with an eighth-grade education and a strong work ethic, he persevered in life. He spent most of work life as a well driller, drilling water wells all over Northwest Arkansas, and for oil and gas in Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. He was a "work hard, play hard" kind of guy.

He regaled people (anyone that would listen) with many stories, some true and some embellished, but all entertaining. He was an avid reader, sometimes reading a book a day. He loved reading stories and telling his own. He loved drinking black coffee and talking your leg off for as long as you would listen.

He was raised hard, lived hard, and made no apologies for any of it. He passed through this world as his own man and with few regrets.

He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Franklin Jones; mother, Winnie Catherine Townsend; stepfather, Cleo Townsend; brother, Cecil Townsend; and half-brother, Cloys Townsend.

He is survived by his estranged wife, Grace Townsend; stepdaughter, Danelle of Bridge City, Texas; brother, Franklin Dean Townsend and wife Ruth of Nevada; half-sister, Cleo Ina Wishon and husband Raymond of Rogers; three daughters, Coral Ann McCalister and husband Rodney of Gravette, Catherine Alane Lester of Gravette and Colene Townsend of Leesville, La.; two sons, Charles Anthony "Tony" Townsend and wife Ellen of Pea Ridge and Christopher "Chris" Allen Townsend and wife Amy of Norman, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

