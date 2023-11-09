Veterans Day Special Second Look

Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these WWII McDonald County veterans.

These veterans received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, they sent her a photo. This is a second run of these photos in honor of Veterans Day. Please take a second look to see if you recognize any of these veterans.

There are 108 veteran photos that make up the Bonnibel Sweet Album. Identification has been made of 41 of those 108 unidentified photos.

The Historical Society will continue to search for the names that go with these faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history.

If you recognize any of these people, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

Submitted photo If you recognize any of these veterams, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

