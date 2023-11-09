Pair’s federal trial moved to June

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- A Missouri couple arrested in connection with the deaths of a pregnant Maysville woman and her baby will be tried next year in the federal case.

Amber Waterman, 44, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of the child in utero.

Jamie Waterman, her husband, is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.

The Pineville, Mo., couple are being held without bond in a Missouri jail. They were arrested in connection with the deaths of Ashley Bush and her child.

The couple's federal jury trial was scheduled to begin Dec. 4. The case is now set for trial on June 3.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup on Oct. 31, 2022, in Maysville, according to a Nov. 1, 2022, post on the Benton County sheriff's office Facebook page. A person who called herself "Lucy" picked Bush up on Oct. 31 in Maysville, according to court documents.

Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy." Bush's body was found three days later in Missouri. The body of her baby -- Valkyrie Grace -- was found elsewhere in Missouri, according to court documents.

The original indictment states between Oct. 31, 2022, and Nov. 2, 2022, Waterman kidnapped Bush in order to claim Bush's unborn child as her own.

Jamie Waterman, 43, told authorities his wife showed him Bush's body, which was near their home, according to court documents. He said they burned the body and took the charred remains to another location, according to court documents.

Amber Waterman is charged in Benton County with two counts of capital murder and kidnapping in connection with the deaths of Bush and her baby.

Waterman's next court appearance in the state case is set for Jan. 2. Federal authorities have denied access to Waterman, so Benton County prosecutors haven't been able to proceed with their case against her.

Benton County prosecutors didn't file charges against Jamie Waterman.