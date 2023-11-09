Mustangs receive athletic recognition

Several sports awards were announced recently, which included McDonald County players.

Football

Several McDonald County football players earned All-Big 8 West Conference honors.

Senior Toby Moore, committed to UNLV, earned first-team honors at both offensive guard and defensive tackle.

Josh Pacheco was named to the first team as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Lineman Jayce Hitt was named to the second team as an offensive tackle, and Hitt received honorable mention for defensive end.

Senior Sam Barton made the second team as a running back, while junior Malosi Sosef was honorable mention at running back and second team as a linebacker.

Senior Destyn Dowd earned second-team recognition at quarterback

Senior Samuel Murphy earned honorable mention honors at defensive tackle.

Sophomore Breck Rubeck earned honorable mention at defensive back.

Boys soccer

Junior forward Gabriele Barbarossa earned second-team honors in the Big 8 Conference in soccer, while Giovanni Gonazales also reeled in second team as a midfielder.

Tomas De La Cruz earned honorable mention honors for his play at forward and goalkeeper.

Softball

Catcher Kierston Hopkins, infielder Carlee Cooper (unanimous) and infielder Jacie Frencken were named to the All-Big 8 Conference First Team, as voted on by the conference coaches.

Dakota O'Brien and Katelynn Townsend were named to the second team, and Anissa Ramirez earned honorable mention.

Hopkins, Townsend and Cooper earned All-District 7 honors, while Hopkins also garnered all Class 4, Region 4 honors.

Volleyball

Savannah Leib was named to the All-Big 8 West volleyball first team as a middle hitter

Carlie Martin was named to the second team as an outside hitter. Jamie Washam was an honorable mention selection at setter.

Leib and Martin were named to the Class 4, District 6 volleyball team, while Martin was named to the All-District Tournament team.