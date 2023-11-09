MCHS four-year art students paint downtown Anderson windows

November 9, 2023 at 7:25 a.m.

by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press

Photo submitted by Ken Schutten Kaitlyn Mustain painting a horse. Mustain is a four-year art student at MCHS.

PINEVILLE -- Four-year MCHS art students painted windows in downtown Anderson this week to prepare for the Class 4, District 6 championship football game.

The McDonald County Mustangs will play the Bolivar Liberators on Friday night, Nov. 10, in Bolivar.

Ken Schutten, communications director for the school district, said the Mustangs' participation in districts has only happened once before.

"This is only the second time in school history the Mustangs have made it to the district championship game in football," Schutten said. The Mustangs were defeated in 2021 by the West Plains Zizzers in the championship round that year."

  photo  Photo submitted by Ken Schutten Novalee Haney painting on the Community Bank and Trust window. Haney painted a large "MCHS" facing the street.
  
  photo  Photo submitted by Ken Schutten Novalee Haney and Rebekah Lilly painting on the Community Bank and Trust window. Students painting sayings and mustangs on town windows in Anderson.
  