MCHS four-year art students paint downtown Anderson windows

PINEVILLE -- Four-year MCHS art students painted windows in downtown Anderson this week to prepare for the Class 4, District 6 championship football game.

The McDonald County Mustangs will play the Bolivar Liberators on Friday night, Nov. 10, in Bolivar.

Ken Schutten, communications director for the school district, said the Mustangs' participation in districts has only happened once before.

"This is only the second time in school history the Mustangs have made it to the district championship game in football," Schutten said. The Mustangs were defeated in 2021 by the West Plains Zizzers in the championship round that year."

Photo submitted by Ken Schutten Novalee Haney painting on the Community Bank and Trust window. Haney painted a large "MCHS" facing the street.

