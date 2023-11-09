McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct 29
Laten Porter Bryant, 22, Noel, assault -- second degree, special victim
Robert Dean Hunsaker Jr., 31, Grove, Okla., property damage -- first degree
Oct 30
James Adam Herrin, 36, Goodman, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, trespass, stealing/larceny/theft
Angela Marie Horton, 50, no address provided, stealing -- $750 or more, fraudulent use of credit or debit device (value less than $500)
Mary Louise Lowery, 28, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, possession of controlled substance
Andrew Blake Wasson, 32, Neosho, owner operator of a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, operate motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision-reducing material applied to windshield
Oct 31
Randell Lee Dutton, 30, Pea Ridge, Ark., displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate motor vehicle on the highway without a valid license -- first offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, stealing -- $750 or more
Jay Kilwe, 34, Noel, operated vehicle on highway without valid or no license -- third or subsequent offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, DWI -- habitual
Nov 1
Janie Lee Clark, 37, Anderson, assault -- third degree -- special victim, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, failed to register vehicle, failed to produce license on demand
Daniel Harvey Trial Jr., 46, Rocky Comfort, property damage -- first degree, trespassing -- first degree
Nov 2
Jeremy Lee Bacon, 39, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, shoplifting, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Thomas Parsons, 46, Neosho, failed to register as a sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425, failure to register as sex offender pursuant to sec 589.400-425 -- second offense
Alvaro Solis, 44, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, probation violation, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims, violation of child protection order -- first offense, domestic assault -- second degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting
Nov 3
Matthew Bernard Riche, 40, Noel, fugitive from out of state
Constance Elyse Sisco, 41, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Nov 4
Kathy Lynn Briggs, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance