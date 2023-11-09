McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct 29

Laten Porter Bryant, 22, Noel, assault -- second degree, special victim

Robert Dean Hunsaker Jr., 31, Grove, Okla., property damage -- first degree

Oct 30

James Adam Herrin, 36, Goodman, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, trespass, stealing/larceny/theft

Angela Marie Horton, 50, no address provided, stealing -- $750 or more, fraudulent use of credit or debit device (value less than $500)

Mary Louise Lowery, 28, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, possession of controlled substance

Andrew Blake Wasson, 32, Neosho, owner operator of a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, operate motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision-reducing material applied to windshield

Oct 31

Randell Lee Dutton, 30, Pea Ridge, Ark., displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate motor vehicle on the highway without a valid license -- first offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, stealing -- $750 or more

Jay Kilwe, 34, Noel, operated vehicle on highway without valid or no license -- third or subsequent offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, DWI -- habitual

Nov 1

Janie Lee Clark, 37, Anderson, assault -- third degree -- special victim, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, failed to register vehicle, failed to produce license on demand

Daniel Harvey Trial Jr., 46, Rocky Comfort, property damage -- first degree, trespassing -- first degree

Nov 2

Jeremy Lee Bacon, 39, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, shoplifting, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Thomas Parsons, 46, Neosho, failed to register as a sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425, failure to register as sex offender pursuant to sec 589.400-425 -- second offense

Alvaro Solis, 44, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, probation violation, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims, violation of child protection order -- first offense, domestic assault -- second degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting

Nov 3

Matthew Bernard Riche, 40, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Constance Elyse Sisco, 41, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Nov 4

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance