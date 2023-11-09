Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Amanda J. Cannady v. Nathan A. Bland.

Christina M. Mullin v. Aaron S. Mullin.

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolution Investment v. Leryan R. Tevebaugh. Suit on account.

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC v. Melissa N. Mazur. Breach of contract.

Capital One, N.A. v. Kirsten N. Crosby. Suit on account.

Murel M. Collins v. Justin Vanhorn. Small claims over $100.

First Community Bank v. David K. Nickell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Teresa S. Miller. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Arlie K. Wilson. Suit on account.

Johnny J. Fields v. Director of Revenue. Refuse breathalyzer.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Adley J. McCall. Contract-other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Laurie Patterson. Contract - other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Joyce Walters. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. v. Troy Short. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments, v. Jarrod R. Nelson. Unlawful detainer.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC v. Brandi L. Dowd. Suit on account.

Jami K. Dennis v. Bill Evans. Small claims over $100.

Discover Bank v. Tina M. Bloch. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Clay Stidham. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Timothy Tucker. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Hope Evenson. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Aric R. Halverson. Suit on account.

The following cases were filed:

Sabra Dee Hines-Butterworth. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Trevor Levi Reinke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lalynd Daley Stauber. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Pedro E. Aldacomanjarrez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Osman Alialasow. Failed to obey traffic control device. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Eric Dennis Bruggeman. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Sabra Dee Hines-Butterworth. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Markel Steven Canady. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jackie Dale Davis. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Nicholas Granozio III. Fishing without a permit, Missouri resident.

Debra Gutierrez. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Cheyanne R. Landers. Stealing.

Kelly Jo. Lawson. Stealing.

Ryan M. Payne. Harassment.

Trevor Levi Reinke. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Driving while revoked/suspended.

Floyd W. Smith. Stealing.

Lalynd Daley Stauber. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Harold Judson Thompson Jr. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Demetrius Tyrese Williams. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/ so cause to cause hazard.

Felonies:

Laten Bryant. Assault.

Janie Lee Clark. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Assault.

Rodney J. Dennis. Domestic assault.

Christopher Divelbiss. Unlawful use of weapon.

Scott Olan Heckmaster. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Michael C. Lewis. Tampering with motor vehicle. Resisting/interfering with arresting for a felony. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Mary L. Lowery. Possession of controlled substance. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Donald Lesley Tunnell. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Jeremy James Walters. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Gonzalez Deciderio. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Tomas Adrian Delacruzmendez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Antonio Rubi Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thomas Earl Grimes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittney Jo Michele Melton. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Jeremy M. Ash. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Gonzalez Deciderio. DWI -- alcohol.

Tomas Adrian Delacruzmendez. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Gavin W. Lawson. Stealing.

Fernando Mangarrez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. DWI -- alcohol.

Michael Dale Ritchie. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Felonies:

Vincent P.P. Castro. Involuntary manslaughter.

Debra Gutierrez. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Brandi Pearl York. Stealing.