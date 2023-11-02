Students visit living center residents

November 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

by From Staff Reports

Submitted photo McDonald County Living Center resident Ron Fritzler and second-graders from Anderson Elementary work on crafts together. The students visited the residents, sang songs, and enjoyed cookies and milk in addition to making crafts. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the living center residents have visited with Anderson Elementary second-graders.

Anderson Elementary School second-graders recently visited residents of the McDonald County Living Center.