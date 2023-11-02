McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct 23

Stacey Renae Hand, 54, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Skylar Azel McCauley, 27, Anderson, statutory rape -- second degree

Oct 25

Austin Thomas Lankford, 29, Anderson, eluding police officer

Waylon Robert Rolls, 49, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Oct 26

Teliipioohaililani Pa, 36, Noel, driving while intoxicated

Monte Alexander Vincent, 28, Neosho, stealing -- $750 or more, fraudulent use of credit or debit service (value less than $500), resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of marijuana, miscellaneous controlled substance, stealing (2), resisting arrest (2), gave false information to officer