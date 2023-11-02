Crowder Quill opens free literary-art contest

NEOSHO -- Crowder Quill, the art and literary magazine of Crowder College, is now accepting entries for its annual contest in literature, photography, and art.

The free competition accepts entries in eight different categories: poetry, fiction, nonfiction, black and white photography, color photography, digital art, 2D art, and 3D art.

"With the rise of artificial intelligence in society, we welcome the creative expression of human-generated art and original thought," stated Latonia Bailey, Quill adviser. "Of course, digital technology may be used as a tool, and the Quill is primarily a digital contest."

All entries should be sent as digital files and uploaded online at www.CrowderQuill.com. Exceptions may be made for the categories of 2D art (paintings, drawings, and hand-made prints) and 3D art (pottery, ceramic, and sculptures), which may be mailed or hand-delivered but preferably scanned or photographed to be entered digitally.

Individuals may submit up to four entries in each category by the Feb. 1 deadline. Specific guidelines for each category and more information may be obtained from the website.

Crowder students, as well as area high school students and community members, compete for awards and publication. High school students may also win a $500 scholarship for top placement in each category.

Email [email protected] to arrange hand-delivered art entries or if internet access is an issue. Winning entrants will be notified by mid-March. The magazine will be published in May.

The Quill has been published since 1980 with the mission of encouraging and showcasing local authors, artists, and photographers. It is distributed free on campus and in the community, as well as digitally.

The Crowder Quill class is part of the Digital Media Marketing certificate offerings at Crowder College, in which students gain skills in content creation, marketing strategies, social media, graphic design, and communication.

For more information about the contest or college course DIGM 103 Applied Graphic Design and Media Campaigns, contact Latonia Bailey at [email protected].