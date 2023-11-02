Cross country runners wrap up season at district meet

The McDonald County boys cross country team placed 11th out of 18 teams Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 cross country meet held at Inman Elementary School in Nixa.

The top four teams and the top 30 individuals advance to the state meet held on Nov. 4.

West Plains won the meet with a team score of 38, followed by Bolivar 78, Helias Catholic 141, Carl Junction 170, Capital City 173, Fulton 185, Washington 185, Pacific 239, Logan-Rogersville 270, Marshfield 282, McDonald County 303, Union 305, Nevada 319, Camdenton 329, Jefferson City 383, Hillcrest 390, Sullivan 408 and Monett 411.

Caleb Garvin just missed a top-30 finish, placing 33rd overall at 17:35.97 to lead the Mustangs.

Nathaniel Staib was 54th at 18:29.35, with Devon Hickman placing 69th at 18:50.72.

Anthony Wilkinson was 73rd at 18:55.57, with Lane Pratt 74th at 18:58.78, Elliott Palmer 98th at 19:57.98, and Kyler Goewert 113th at 21:34.16 to complete the Mustangs' scoring.

Girls

The McDonald County girls cross country team finished 10th Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 cross country meet.

Bolivar won the district championship with a score of 46, followed by West Plains 60, Jefferson City 114, Fulton 121, Washington 128, Union 141, Carl Junction 155, Sullivan 176, Pacific 179 and McDonald County 255.

Seven teams -- Camdenton, Captial City, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett and Nevada -- did not field enough runners for a team score.

Kate Cheney was the Lady Mustangs' top finisher, with a time of 22:25.87, finishing 48th overall.

Kenzie Horton took 63rd at 23:50.98, while Linden Wolff was 68th at 24:14.45.

Madison Burton was 70th at 24:23.41, with Jaslyn Benhumea 75th at 25:04.62, Kylie Smith 77th at 25:09.40 and Paige Owens 80th at 26:23.98 to complete the Lady Mustangs' top seven runners.